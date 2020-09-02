Sections
Home / Hollywood / A week before his death, Chadwick Boseman was convinced he’d beat cancer and regain weight for Black Panther 2

A week before his death, Chadwick Boseman was convinced he’d beat cancer and regain weight for Black Panther 2

Actor Chadwick Boseman was sure that he’d beat cancer and regain weight to play Black Panther again, even a week before his death.

Updated: Sep 02, 2020 21:09 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times

Chadwick Boseman, who played Black icons Jackie Robinson and James Brown before finding fame as the Black Panther in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, died of cancer at the age of 43 on August 28. (Victoria Will/Invision/AP)

Chadwick Boseman was convinced that he would beat cancer and be fit to film Black Panther 2, even as recently as a week before his death on August 28. The actor had been fighting a private battle against colon cancer for four years, with only a handful of people outside his family aware of his condition.

According to a new story on The Hollywood Reporter, Marvel president Kevin Feige received an urgent email about Chadwick’s deteriorating health on the 28th, but the actor was dead an hour later, “sending shock waves through Disney and the tight-knit Marvel Cinematic Universe.”

The studio is currently focussing on paying proper tribute to the actor, who starred as King T’Challa in the films, instead of on how they could move forward with the multibillion-dollar franchise.

Also read: Black Panther’s Shuri, Letitia Wright, pays tribute to Chadwick Boseman with video: ‘You’re forever in my heart’



According to the report, only a handful of people outside the actor’s family were aware of his condition. These included his “producing partner Logan Coles, longtime agent Michael Greene, trainer Addison Henderson and 42 director Brian Helgeland.”



Work on a Black Panther sequel was in motion, with director Ryan Coogler hard at work on the script. The report says that they were due to begin filming in March, for a 2022 release. In his remembrance of the actor, Coogler had written, “I spent the last year preparing, imagining and writing words for him to say, that we weren’t destined to see. It leaves me broken knowing that I won’t be able to watch another close-up of him in the monitor again or walk up to him and ask for another take.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Foreign and defence ministers of India, Australia, Indonesia to meet amid concerns over China
Sep 02, 2020 21:01 IST
Metros to resume from 7 September but won’t stop at overcrowded stations
Sep 02, 2020 20:20 IST
PSG and Brazil star Neymar tests positive for coronavirus: Reports
Sep 02, 2020 20:52 IST
Civil aviation ministry raises domestic flight operations to 60%
Sep 02, 2020 21:27 IST

latest news

High-density apple scheme: Plans afoot to boost fruit production in Kashmir
Sep 02, 2020 21:26 IST
Civil aviation ministry raises domestic flight operations to 60%
Sep 02, 2020 21:27 IST
How a Rs 1000 device is helping Delhi fight the coronavirus
Sep 02, 2020 21:17 IST
Punjab’s Covid fatality rate third worst in country
Sep 02, 2020 21:12 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.