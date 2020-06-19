Actor Ian Holm, known for playing Bilbo Baggins in the Lord of the Rings films, dies at 88

Sections
Actor Ian Holm, known for playing Bilbo Baggins in the Lord of the Rings films, has died at the age of 88.

Updated: Jun 19, 2020 17:48 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times

Ian Holm played Bilbo Baggins in the Lord of the Rings films.

Actor Ian Holm, known for playing Bilbo Baggins in the Lord of the Rings and Hobbit films, has died at the age of 88. He had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease.

“It is with great sadness that the actor Sir Ian Holm CBE passed away this morning at the age of 88,” his agent told The Guardian. “He died peacefully in hospital, with his family and carer,” the statement added. “Charming, kind and ferociously talented, we will miss him hugely.”

The actor’s final days were documented in a series of pastel portraits by his wife, Sophie de Stempel. She had been sharing the drawings on Instagram.

 



Holm could not join a recent virtual reunion for the LOTR films organised by actor Josh Gad, and had said, “I am sorry to not see you in person, I miss you all and hope your adventures have taken you to many places, I am in lockdown in my hobbit home, or holm.”

The actor was also known for his performances in Ridley Scott’s Alien, Luc Besson’s The Fifth Element, and for playing a coach in Chariot’s of Fire, for which he won a BAFTA and was nominated for an Oscar. Holm is also the recipient of a Laurence Olivier award, for his performance as King Lear. He is survived by his fourth wife, de Stempel, and five children from previous relationships, as well as his third wife, actor Penelope Wilton.

