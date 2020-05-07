After Daniel Radcliffe read Harry Potter from home, Andy Serkis will read The Hobbit for charity

Celebrities including Daniel Radcliffe, David Beckham and Dakota Fanning will take part in chapter-by-chapter readings of J.K. Rowling’s first Harry Potter book. Rowling’s Wizarding World announced Tuesday on Twitter that all 17 chapters of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone will be read in a series of free videos and audio recordings. The readings of the beloved fantasy story is part of the Harry Potter at Home series.

Stephen Fry, Claudia Kim, Noma Dumezweni and Eddie Redmayne are expected to narrate chapters. Radcliffe, who starred as Harry Potter in the films, kicked off the series. He read the first chapt

er The Boy Who Lived, which is posted on harrypotterathome.com.

Not just Harry Potter fans, there is something in store for Lord of The Rings fans too. Andy Serkis, who played Gollum in Lord of the Rings series, will read The Hobbit online non-stop for almost 12 hours to raise money for a charity.

The money raised from the reading will be divided equally between NHS Charities Together and Best Beginnings. “So many of us are struggling in isolation during the lockdown. While times are tough, I want to take you on one of the greatest fantasy adventures ever written, a 12-hour armchair marathon across Middle-earth, while raising money for two amazing charities which are doing extraordinary work right now to help those most in need,” Serkis told his fans in a video message on his Twitter.

The actor wants fans watching his reading of the 1937 JRR Tolkien novel to donate via a GoFundMe campaign. The livestream will start at 10am on Friday with the link posted on the GoFundMe page on Friday morning.

(With agency inputs)

