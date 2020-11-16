Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Hollywood / After shelving of Paani with Sushant Singh Rajput, Shekhar Kapur begins work on 1st feature film in 13 years, starring Emma Thompson

After shelving of Paani with Sushant Singh Rajput, Shekhar Kapur begins work on 1st feature film in 13 years, starring Emma Thompson

Shekhar Kapur has announced that he has started working on his first feature film in over a decade, a romantic-comedy titled What’s Love Got To Do With It?, starring Lily James and Emma Thompson.

Updated: Nov 16, 2020, 13:35 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times

Shekhar Kapur’s last feature film was 2007’s Elizabeth: The Golden Age.

Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur is all set to make his feature directorial comeback, in a film starring Emma Thompson and Lily James. His last film was 2007’s Elizabeth: The Golden Age. In a tweet on Monday, he wrote, “First rehearsals with the amazing actor Emma Thompson today. So looking forward to working with her in my next movie.”

 

The film he appears to be referring to was announced earlier this month. Deadline reported that the film, a ‘cross-cultural romantic comedy’ titled What’s Love Got To Do With It?, also stars Lily James and Shazad Lateef. The film is written and co-produced by Jemina Khan.

Since directing the second Elizabeth film, Shekhar has helmed a couple of short films, and served as director and executive producer on Will, a television show about the origins of William Shakespeare. In recent months, he spoke extensively about his passion project, Paani, which at one point was supposed to star late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Also read: Shekhar Kapur dedicates Paani to Sushant Singh Rajput: ‘But it has to be made with partners that walk in humility, not in arrogance’

In an Instagram live session with actor Manoj Bajpayee, Shekhar had said about Sushant, “He was bouncing up and down, so excited that he was going to work with me and do Paani. The great thing about Sushant that I noticed was that acting did not stop with rehearsing the lines or reading the script or doing the movements. His interest went way beyond... Every time I had a meeting with the production designer or the DOP or VFX team, he was there.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Round 2 of Malabar war games tomorrow. It represents a tectonic shift
Nov 16, 2020 13:26 IST
No lockdown in Delhi even as Covid-19 cases go up, says Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain
Nov 16, 2020 14:07 IST
Supreme Court hears plea seeking notice to Andhra CM for remarks against apex court judge
Nov 16, 2020 14:18 IST
‘Modi govt strongly opposes those who throttle freedom of press’: Amit Shah
Nov 16, 2020 13:41 IST

latest news

Tamil Nadu: BJP’s Vetrivel Yatra divisive, says ally AIADMK
Nov 16, 2020 14:13 IST
Britain expects to roll out Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine before Christmas
Nov 16, 2020 14:12 IST
‘BJP leaders grabbed my feet, started crying’: RJD’s swipe at Nitish
Nov 16, 2020 14:12 IST
PM Modi unveils ‘Statue of Peace’ to mark 151st birth anniversary of Jainacharya Vijay Vallabh
Nov 16, 2020 14:09 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.