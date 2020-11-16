After shelving of Paani with Sushant Singh Rajput, Shekhar Kapur begins work on 1st feature film in 13 years, starring Emma Thompson

Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur is all set to make his feature directorial comeback, in a film starring Emma Thompson and Lily James. His last film was 2007’s Elizabeth: The Golden Age. In a tweet on Monday, he wrote, “First rehearsals with the amazing actor Emma Thompson today. So looking forward to working with her in my next movie.”

The film he appears to be referring to was announced earlier this month. Deadline reported that the film, a ‘cross-cultural romantic comedy’ titled What’s Love Got To Do With It?, also stars Lily James and Shazad Lateef. The film is written and co-produced by Jemina Khan.

Since directing the second Elizabeth film, Shekhar has helmed a couple of short films, and served as director and executive producer on Will, a television show about the origins of William Shakespeare. In recent months, he spoke extensively about his passion project, Paani, which at one point was supposed to star late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

In an Instagram live session with actor Manoj Bajpayee, Shekhar had said about Sushant, “He was bouncing up and down, so excited that he was going to work with me and do Paani. The great thing about Sushant that I noticed was that acting did not stop with rehearsing the lines or reading the script or doing the movements. His interest went way beyond... Every time I had a meeting with the production designer or the DOP or VFX team, he was there.”

