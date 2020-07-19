Aishwarya Rai’s Pink Panther co-star Steve Martin wishes her, Aaradhya good health: ‘She was such an elegant acting partner’

Hollywood star Steve Martin has tweeted about actor Aishwarya Rai’s Covid-19 diagnosis and wished her a quick recovery. They worked together on Pink Panther 2 in 2009.

Steve tweeted about Aishwarya and as well as her daughter Aaradhya, who was also diagnosed with the disease. “I’m wishing Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter a speedy recovery. She was such an elegant and delightful acting partner in Pink Panther,” he wrote in his tweet.

Aishwarya played criminology expert Sonia Solandres in Pink Panther 2 while Steve played Inspector Clouseau. The film was directed by Harald Zwart and did not perform well at the box office. It also starred John Cleese, Emily Mortimer, Jean Reno and Alfred Molina.

Aishwarya and Aaradhya tested positive for coronavirus last Sunday. Before them, Aishwarya’s husband, actor Abhishek Bachchan and her father-in-law, actor Amitabh Bachchan were also diagnosed with the virus. All four of them have been admitted to the Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai.

“They all (referring to Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek, Aishwarya and Aaradhya) are ok. They are responding well to the treatment. They are in the isolation ward. Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan will be in the hospital maybe for a day or two,” a hospital source told PTI. “Aishwarya had cough. She is ok now. Aishwarya and Aaradhya will have to be in the hospital for a couple of days,” the insider added.

Amitabh has been regularly issuing Twitter messages. “In happy times, in times of illness, you our near and dear, our well wishers, our fans have ever given us unstinting love,” he said Friday.

