Ali Fazal joins Death on the Nile’s virtual promotions with co-stars Armie Hammer, Emma Mackey. See pic

Ali Fazal, Armie Hammer, Emma Mackey and others kicked off the promotions for their upcoming movie, Death on the Nile.

Updated: Aug 26, 2020 14:39 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Ali Fazal will be seen as part of the ensemble cast of Death on the Nile.

Ali Fazal had a virtual reunion with the stars of his upcoming film, Death on the Nile on Tuesday. The cast kicked off online promotions of the film, directed by Kenneth Branagh.

Armie Hammer shared a picture of his work from home setup, showing all the other cast mates on the Zoom call. He tagged Ali, Emma Mackey, Letita Wright, Russell Brand and others on the chat as well. Ali reposted the photo on his Instagram Stories. Lead star Gal Gadot wasn’t spotted on the call.

Based on a 1937 Agatha Christie novel the same name, the film also stars Kenneth as beloved Belgian detective Hercule Poirot. The film is a follow up of the 2017 film by Kenneth, Murder on the Orient Express.

The story of Death on the Nile revolves around Poirot’s Egyptian vacation that goes wrong when there is a murder on the cruise. The film was shot between September and December in London last year. 



 

Earlier, the film’s promotions were charted out differently, which included an exhaustive international tour for the film. As the world battles the coronavirus pandemic, the team found new ways of promoting their project.

October is looking like a loaded month for Ali who will witness the releases of his two distinctly different projects - Death on the Nile and the much-awaited Mirzapur 2.

