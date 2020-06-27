Alia Shawkat breaks silence on Brad Pitt dating rumours, says media attention has been ‘uncontrollable’

Sections
Actor Alia Shawkat has broken her silence on rumours that she is dating Brad Pitt.

Updated: Jun 27, 2020 14:08 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times

Alia Shawkat and Brad Pitt were first spotted together at an art exhibition last year.

Actor Alia Shawkat has finally addressed rumours that she is dating Brad Pitt, after a year in which she described tabloid attention around her as being ‘uncontrollable’. Alia and Brad were first spotted together at an art exhibit last year.

“We’re not dating,” she told Vulture in an interview published Friday. “We’re just friends.” She said that after those initial rumours emerged, her friends were just as curious as the rest of the world. “All my friends were like ‘What’s going on?’ and sending me photos,” she said. “I just felt overwhelmed. It’s that feeling of being naked in school, like, Oh my God, everyone’s looking at me.”

 

Alia said that as an actor who has been working since the age of nine, “I’ve gotten press, but not like that.” She said that she became acquainted with Brad through director Spike Jonze. “We just became friends, and Brad introduced me to his group of friends, and it grew from there,” she said. About the media coverage around her, she said, “To them it’s like, ‘We don’t get it! This girl is weird! She’s so different! Why are they hanging out? You get too close to the prom king, and all of a sudden, everyone’s like, ‘Well, who is this bitch?’”



People.com quoted several sources as saying that while the two are close, their relationship doesn’t go beyond friendship. Brad separated from his wife, actor Angelina Jolie, in 2016. One source said the two “are just friends — absolutely nothing romantic is going on.” Another said, “Brad loves the art world. He has a large group of artist friends that he hangs out with. Several are women, but he isn’t dating them. He just loves surrounding himself with good friends.”

