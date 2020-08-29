Amul pays tribute to Chadwick Boseman with a topical: ‘Marvel of an actor’

Dairy brand Amul has paid tribute to late actor Chadwick Boseman with their latest topical artwork. The actor died on Saturday morning after a four-year battle with colon cancer.

The artwork shows Chadwick in his hit film, Black Panther. It features him in both his King T’Challa and Black Panther Avatars. “Marvel of an actor,” read the text with the picture. “RIP King of Wakanda,” it added.

The 43-year-old actor died at his residence in Los Angeles with his wife and family by his side. The actor fought the disease for four years, Chadwick’s family said in a statement posted on his official Twitter handle on Saturday.

He was popular globally, owing to his starring role as Black Panther in Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) movies such as Captain America: Civil War, Black Panther, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

In the US, Chadwick made a name for himself by playing historical figures like Jackie Robinson in 42 (2013), James Brown in Get on Up (2014) and Thurgood Marshall in Marshall (2017). The news of his death sent shockwaves through Hollywood and around the world.

Also read: Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli announce pregnancy, baby arrives January 2021, see their pic

Chris Evans, who played Captain America in the Marvel series, tweeted: “Chadwick was special. A true original. He was a deeply committed and constantly curious artist. He had so much amazing work still left to create. I’m endlessly grateful for our friendship.” Another of his Marvel co-stars, Mark Ruffalo, tweeted: “Brother, you were one of the all time greats and your greatness was only beginning. Lord love ya.”

(With agency inputs)

Follow @htshowbiz for more