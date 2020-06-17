An A-list reading club

Although lockdowns are being eased around the globe, schools, however have continued to remain shut. And rightly so, for in many countries, the Covid-19 cases are only rising day in and day out. In times like these, numerous Hollywood actors have come forward to participate in virtual book reading sessions to promote reading and support children’s education.

Tom Hardy

The Revenant (2015) actor, in his previous endeavours of this kind, has always been in his element. With his dog, draped in a blanket, Hardy has participated in these sessions before. And last month, he returned to read the children’s book, Under the Same Sky by Robert Vescio. The actor, in fact, released a schedule of his readings. Hardy, from March 27, appeared regularly to read popular children’s stories like Hug Me by Simone Ciraolo and Don’t Worry, Little Crab by Chris Haughton.

Lupita Nyong’o

The Academy Award-winning actor read Not Quite Narwhal by Jessie Sima to raise funds for a charity. The Black Panther (2018) actor participated in this movement, which was started by Amy Adams and Jennifer Garner. The movement titled #SaveWithStories aims to promote reading as a habit among children.

Margot Robbie

The Academy Award-nominated actor read from A Sick Day for Amos McGlee by Philip C. Stead. The story is about McGee, a zoo keeper who has been loving and caring towards animals all his life, and how on the day he falls sick, they come to pay him a visit.