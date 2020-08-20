Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s custody battle turns messy again after she suspects ‘something untoward’ happening

Actor Angelina Jolie has asked for the judge overseeing her divorce proceedings with Brad Pitt to be removed, citing a conflict of interest. The judge, according to Jolie, has vested financial interests with Pitt’s lawyer.

US Weekly quoted a source as saying that Pitt isn’t pleased with this, especially after the couple had been on their way to amicably resolving their years-long custody battle for their kids. “Brad says Angelina has gone way too far this time...He’s left with no other option but to dig in and fight back—hard,” the source said.

The couple, who were legally divorced in 2019, separated in 2016 after more than a decade together. They have six kids. “The individuals hurt most by Jolie’s transparently tactical gambit are the parties’ own children, who continue to be deprived of a final resolution to these custody issues,” Pitt’s lawyers said in a statement.

Jolie’s legal team responded in a statement to US, saying, “any delay in these proceedings is due to [Pitt’s team’s] zealous attempt to create an unrecognized special exception for their client’s benefit.” According to a Page Six source, Jolie was “concerned that something untoward was happening” with the proceedings and therefore decided to look into judge Ouderkirk.

A source close to Jolie explained to Vanity Fair, “Angelina’s team was kept in the dark about matters that should have been disclosed. Any attempt to suggest otherwise is only to distract from behaviour that violates the rules of ethics for judges.” Jolie’s attorney Samantha Bley DeJean added in a statement, “As is set forth in the filing, all my client is asking for is a fair trial based on facts, with no special favours extended to either side. The only way litigants can trust the process is for everyone involved to ensure that there is transparency and impartiality.”

