Angelina Jolie is a proud mom, calls daughter Zahara an 'extraordinary African woman'

Angelina Jolie is a proud mom, calls daughter Zahara an ‘extraordinary African woman’

Angelina Jolie turned into a proud mom while talking about her daughter Zahara. “I have learned so much from her,” she said.

Updated: Jul 11, 2020 15:00 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times

Angelina Jolie with daughters Vivienne and Zahara.

Actor Angelina Jolie expressed pride about her daughter Zahara’s African roots in a conversation for Time, with Ugandan climate activist Vanessa Nakate. Jolie adopted Zahara from Ethiopia when she was six-months-old.

Jolie and Nakate were discussing the Black Lives Matter movement, and the actor began her question by speaking about Zahara. “One of the things that’s also been interesting is the education,” Jolie said “I don’t know about the schools in Uganda, but I know in the United States there’s a very big question particularly about the—my daughter is from Ethiopia, one of my children. And I have learned so much from her. She is my family, but she is an extraordinary African woman and her connection to her country, her continent, is very—it’s her own and it’s something I only stand back in awe of.”

She continued, “But what I see in, for example, American history books and how limited they are, they don’t—they really start teaching people who are Black about their lives through the Civil Rights movement, which is such a horrible place to begin.”

Jolie’s comments come a day after her ex-husband Brad Pitt paid her a visit at her house. It was his second visit in two weeks, as reports of their previously icy relationship thawing emerged. “It’s taken them a long time, with a lot of family therapy, to get to this point. The younger kids go back and forth between their houses, and Brad loves spending as much time with them as possible. He seems much happier,” People magazine quoted an insider as saying.



Also read: Brad Pitt spotted at Angelina Jolie’s house for the second time in 2 weeks, amid reports of ex-couple mending relationship

The former couple has six children. In addition to the 15-year-old Zahara, they’re parents to Maddox, 18, Pax, 16, Knox, 11, Shiloh, 14, and Vivienne, 11. Jolie recently spoke to Vogue about her decision to split. “I separated for the well-being of my family. It was the right decision. I continue to focus on their healing,” she said.

