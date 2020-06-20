Angelina Jolie reveals reason behind divorcing Brad Pitt: ‘Some have taken advantage of my silence’

Hollywood star Angelina Jolie says she decided to part ways with Brad Pitt for the “well-being” of her children. Jolie opened up about her decision to get divorced from Pitt in an interview with Vogue. “I separated for the well being of my family. It was the right decision. I continue to focus on their healing,” the actor said. Jolie and Pitt had met in 2004 while shooting for Mr. and Mrs Smith. The duo dated for 10 years before getting married in 2014. They decided to get divorced in 2016.

They share six children 17-year-old Maddox, 15-year-old Pax, 14-year-old Zahara, 13-year-old Shiloh, and twins Vivienne and Knox who are 10-years-old.

Jolie said many people took advantage of her silence during their separation and it affected her children a lot.

“Some have taken advantage of my silence, and the children see lies about themselves in the media, but I remind them that they know their own truth and their own minds. In fact, they are six very brave, very strong young people,” she added.

