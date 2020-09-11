Sections
Angelina Jolie surprises two boys trying to raise money for Yemen, sends donation

Angelina Jolie sent a surprise donation to two British children running a lemonade stand to raise money for providing assistance to those suffering from the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Yemen.

Updated: Sep 11, 2020 18:36 IST

By Asian News International, Asian News International

Angelina Jolie at the world premiere of Maleficent: Mistress of Evil. (AP)

Actor Angelina Jolie is yet again winning hearts with her surprise donation to two British children running a lemonade stand to raise money for providing assistance to those suffering from the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Yemen.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the actor had sent an undisclosed amount of money to the six-year-old Londoners Ayaan Moose and Mikaeel Ishaa who have been running the lemonade stand since July for war-torn Yemen.

The two kids took to the online photo-sharing platform Instagram to thank the Mr & Mrs Smith actor. "Hi Angelina, I'm Ayaan. And I'm Mikaeel. And we're the LemonAid boys. We just wanted to say thank you for donating to our cause. It's really helped us raise more money and awareness for Yemen," the two wrote on Instagram.

 



The boys also invited Jolie to get a fresh glass of lemonade from them if she ever happens to be in London. Speaking to CNN, Ayaan Moose's father Shakil Moose said Jolie had contacted the family in August and had offered a donation.

Also read: Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s custody battle turns messy again after she suspects ‘something untoward’ happening

"She's been so amazing. It's surreal -- she's not just a random star, you're talking about one of the top names on the planet so it's a bit overwhelming. She's phenomenal," CNN quoted him as saying. The two boys have till date reportedly raised more than $90,000 and aim to hit the target of $190,000.

