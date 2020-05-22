Anil Kapoor says he auditioned for Christopher Nolan’s Inception: ‘Did not materialise but I did get his autograph’

Much like all movie fans around the world, Anil Kapoor is also super excited for Christopher Nolan’s upcoming film, Tenet. The film will arrive in July and might just be the biggest lure for audiences around the world, bringing them back to theatres and multiplexes after months of lockdown.

Sharing the film’s recently released second trailer, Anil tweeted about how he met Christopher once for a part in his superhit film Inception. “Remember meeting Christopher Nolan for a part in Inception which did not materialise for me at the time but I did get his autograph on a Batman DVD cover for @HarshKapoor_! The @TENETFilm trailer is amazing & I know it will bring the audiences back in the theatres to watch it,” he wrote.

Inception starred Leonardo DiCaprio in the lead with Tom Hardy, Joseph Gordon Lewitt, Cillian Murphy and Ellen Page. The film was about a group of people who would enter people’s dreams to subconsciously manipulate their decisions.

Also read: Ranbir Kapoor is Alia Bhatt’s lockdown hair stylist, confirms Karan Johar as he says ‘she is in a happy place’

Tenet also stars Dimple Kapadia. Nolan and his team shot for the film in Mumbai last year.

At a time when most filmmakers are opting to release their films direct-to-OTT, Christopher has clearly asserted that his highly-anticipated spy thriller will only release on the big screen. The confirmation comes at the end of the film’s just-released second trailer. The trailer ends with a note: “Coming to theatres”, although without committing to a date. However, the official Twitter account of the film still lists its original planned date -- July 17 -- as the day of release.

The new trailer of the action thriller gives a glimpse into the mission that the protagonist secret agents, essayed by Robert Pattinson and John David Washington, embark on, in a time-bending mission to prevent World War III.

Follow @htshowbiz for more