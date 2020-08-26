Antonio Banderas recovers from coronavirus: ‘My thoughts go to those who weren’t as fortunate as me’

Sections
Antonio Banderas has shared that he has completely recovered from the coronavirus. In his message he talked about all those who died of the disease.

Updated: Aug 26, 2020 19:37 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Soumya Srivastava,

Antonio Banderas says he’s tested negative for Covid-19. (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Hollywood star Antonio Banderas has revealed that he is “cured” of coronavirus after three weeks of strict self-quarantine measures. The actor, who was tested positive for Covid-19 on his 60th birthday on August 10, took to social media to give a health update to fans and followers.

“After 21 days of disciplinary confinement I can say now that today I overcame the Covid 19 infection. I am cured,” Banderas wrote on Twitter in Spanish. “My thoughts go to those who weren’t as fortunate as me, and to those who suffered more than I did. I also wish strength to the ones who are in the middle of the fight,” he added.

When he made his diagnosis public, the Pain and Glory star had said he will utilise his time in isolation “to read, write, rest and continue making plans to begin to give meaning to my 60 years, to which I arrive full of enthusiasm”.

Earlier this year, Banderas received his first-ever Academy Award nomination in the lead actor category for playing the role of a film director pondering his creative decline in Spanish auteur Pedro Almodovar’s Pain and Glory.



Banderas’ credits include movies such as The Mask of Zorro, Once Upon a Time in Mexico and The Skin I Live In. He will next be seen in films like The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard, Uncharted and Official Competition.

