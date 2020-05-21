As Ben Affleck-Ana de Armas make relationship official, ex-wife Jennifer Garner is happy to see him move on

Sections
A source has said that Jennifer Garner is happy to see ex-husband Ben Affleck happy in his new realtionship with Ana de Armas.

Jennifer Garner is happy to see Ben Affleck happy with Ana de Armas.

Jennifer Garner is happy that her former husband, actor Ben Affleck, has moved on and found love in actor Ana de Armas. Garner and Affleck called off their 10-year marriage in 2015, and their divorce got finalised in 2018.

The 48-year-old actor, who shares Violet, Seraphina and Samuel with Affleck, is glad that Affleck is in a “good and healthy place”, reports usmagazine.com.

“They have worked hard to get in a good place with each other,” said a source, adding Garner is “always polite and trusts Ben and lets him do what he wants when he’s with the kids”.

 



“Although it’s sad in a way to see him move on and be so happy, she is ultimately happy that he is happy and in a good and healthy place with his life. That’s what she ultimately wants for the father of her kids,” added the source.

Earlier this year, in March, there were reports that Affleck is dating the 32-year-old Knives Out actor after meeting on the set of their film Deep Water. They made their romance official last month on Instagram while celebrating de Armas’ birthday in California.

