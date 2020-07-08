Avengers directors clarify if Marvel messed with their films, support Zack Snyder’s Justice League

Director Joe Russo, who has helmed four Marvel movies with his brother Anthony, has said that all their films in the MCU are ‘director’s cuts’. Russo was responding to news that Zack Snyder’s version of Justice League will be released on HBO Max, after a theatrical version that was cobbled together by Joss Whedon failed to meet box office expectations and drew fan apathy.

“I think it’s always great when a director’s original vision can find its way to the screen,” Joe said. “We have been very, very fortunate in our careers that everything we did for Marvel, we would call our director’s cuts. They were very gracious and deferential, and very supportive of our vision for those movies, and there’s nothing sitting on the editing room floor that we suddenly want back into those films. We worked very hard at what the current cut of those movies are, so we’re very fortunate to have released our director’s cut on all four of those films,” he added.

The Russos made their Marvel debut with Captain America: The Winter Soldier, followed it up with Captain America: Civil War, and were then promoted to direct Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

The release of the ‘Snyder Cut’ of Justice League was confirmed a few weeks ago. The film wasn’t the only instalment marred by production trouble in the realm of DC movies. Director David Ayer has confirmed that an alternate, director’s cut of Suicide Squad exists as well, while Birds of Prey director Cathy Yan in a recent tweet implied that she understands what it feels like to have one’s movie re-edited by the studio.

The Russos’ next film is the mid-budget thriller Cherry, starring Tom Holland. As producers, they recently released the Netflix action film Extraction, starring Chris Hemsworth.

