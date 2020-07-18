Avengers Endgame directors could return to MCU, tease the ‘biggest movie you could possibly imagine’

With the Avengers, Fantastic Four and the X-Men all involved, a potential Secret Wars movie could be the biggest spectacle ever put on screen. It would be the only reason why Joe and Anthony Russo, directors of Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, would consider returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Speaking to BroBible, the directors expressed their love for the Secret Wars storyline, and said that if made, the film would ‘be larger in scale’ than the Infinity Saga. The filmmakers have previously spoken about their interest in the story, on several occasions.

Joe said, “You know, I read that when I was 10 or 11, and it was the scale of getting all of the heroes together. It was one of the first major books to do that — that was really event-storytelling to me at its finest. And what happens when you put all of those personalities together.”

He added, “I also like the idea of villains having to team up with heroes. Anth and I like complicated relationships between heroes and villains, we like villains who believe they’re heroes in their own stories, so it’s all sort of built into this notion of Secret Wars. To execute something on the scale of Infinity War was directly related to the dream of Secret Wars, which is even larger in scale.”

Anthony added, “It would be the biggest movie you could possibly imagine, so that’s what really excites us about the story — the ambition of it is even bigger than the ambition of the Infinity Saga.”

The directors have said that they intend on making smaller films, before jumping back into blockbuster territory. They’ve wrapped production on Cherry, starring Tom Holland, but on Saturday it was announced that their next film will be a $200 million Netflix spy thriller, starring Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling.

