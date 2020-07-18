Sections
Home / Hollywood / Avengers Endgame directors could return to MCU, tease the ‘biggest movie you could possibly imagine’

Avengers Endgame directors could return to MCU, tease the ‘biggest movie you could possibly imagine’

Joe and Anthony Russo have once again expressed interest in a possible Secret Wars movie that would include the Avengers, X-Men and Fantastic Four, and would be larger in scale than Infinity Saga.

Updated: Jul 18, 2020 17:59 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times

The Infinity Saga lasted a decade and comprised of 23 films.

With the Avengers, Fantastic Four and the X-Men all involved, a potential Secret Wars movie could be the biggest spectacle ever put on screen. It would be the only reason why Joe and Anthony Russo, directors of Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, would consider returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Speaking to BroBible, the directors expressed their love for the Secret Wars storyline, and said that if made, the film would ‘be larger in scale’ than the Infinity Saga. The filmmakers have previously spoken about their interest in the story, on several occasions.

Joe said, “You know, I read that when I was 10 or 11, and it was the scale of getting all of the heroes together. It was one of the first major books to do that — that was really event-storytelling to me at its finest. And what happens when you put all of those personalities together.”

Also read: Robert Downey Jr hints at Marvel return with Russo brothers



He added, “I also like the idea of villains having to team up with heroes. Anth and I like complicated relationships between heroes and villains, we like villains who believe they’re heroes in their own stories, so it’s all sort of built into this notion of Secret Wars. To execute something on the scale of Infinity War was directly related to the dream of Secret Wars, which is even larger in scale.”



Anthony added, “It would be the biggest movie you could possibly imagine, so that’s what really excites us about the story — the ambition of it is even bigger than the ambition of the Infinity Saga.”

The directors have said that they intend on making smaller films, before jumping back into blockbuster territory. They’ve wrapped production on Cherry, starring Tom Holland, but on Saturday it was announced that their next film will be a $200 million Netflix spy thriller, starring Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Retired IAF officer shoots himself in Chandigarh’s Sector 51
Jul 18, 2020 18:56 IST
Nine Bangladesh cricketers to resume individual training
Jul 18, 2020 18:55 IST
43% children with disabilities planning to drop out due to difficulties faced in e-education: Survey
Jul 18, 2020 18:50 IST
IIT Kharagpur ‘develops’ weather forecast system to help farmers
Jul 18, 2020 18:47 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.