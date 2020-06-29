Avengers Infinity War BTS pics show Thor and Captain America chilling under umbrellas, Nebula playing with her own head

Sections
A bunch of unseen pictures from Avengers: Infinity War were shared on Twitter by Disney on Monday. Check them out.

Updated: Jun 29, 2020 20:40 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Chris Hemsworth and Chris Evans on Avengers Infinity War sets.

Disney treated fans to a sweet treat on Monday, sharing cute behind-the-scenes pictures from their 2018 hit movie, Avengers: Infinity War. As many as eight unseen pictures were shared on Twitter and fans loved each one of them.

One photo showed Chris Hemsworth’s Thor and Chris Evans’ Captain America engaged in a conversation, holding large umbrellas. In another, Chadwick Boseman’s Black Panther is ready to launch an attack while the rest of his army--including Bucky Barnes actor Sebastian Stan--stand under the hot sun.

 

 



 

There’s one that shows Thor, Rocket and Groot’s return to Earth except Rocket is played by Sean Gunn sitting in a crouched position on the ground. Groot is also played by an actor in a motion-capture suit. Other photos show a closeup of Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow, Elisabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch taking directions from Joe Russo and Karen Gillan’s Nebula, holding onto her own bust.

Avengers Infinity War was the third film in the Avengers series and was followed by Avengers: Endgame in 2019. The latter ended up becoming the most successful film ever with a box office collection of more than $2.8 billion.

The next Marvel release is supposed to be Scarlett’s solo film, Black Widow. However, the release has been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Talking about the film, Scarlett had said in an interview to Parade, “It’s a film very much about self-forgiveness and accepting decisions that were made for you. It’s much deeper than anything we could have done earlier.”

Also read: Future Captain America actor Anthony Mackie slams Marvel’s ‘racist’ hiring practices

Speaking about the dynamic between the characters, she had said, “They’re not family, because (Natasha) has no family, but they’re assigned familial roles.” The superhero film was scheduled to hit the theatres on May 1 but the release was pushed to November 6.

