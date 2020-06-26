Sections
Home / Bollywood / Ayushmann Khurrana reveals lesson he learnt from Aamir Khan while interviewing him as MTV presenter

Ayushmann Khurrana reveals lesson he learnt from Aamir Khan while interviewing him as MTV presenter

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana has revealed a professional hack that he learnt from none other than Aamir Khan, while interviewing him during his MTV days.

Updated: Jun 26, 2020 08:09 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times

Ayushmann Khurrana’s last film was Gulabo Sitabo.

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana has revealed that he still hasn’t seen the original Tamil film upon which Shubh Mangal Saavdhan is based. Ayushmann said that Aamir Khan is the one who taught him this lesson.

“I was an MTV presenter and I remember I was interviewing him for ‘Ghajini’. I asked him this question, ‘How is the film different from the original?’ He said, ‘I’ve not seen the original!’ I was really fascinated. He said he had read the script and it was great. So, I took that cue and I found that to be a great lesson!” he told IANS.

Ayushmann, after a successful career as a VJ, transitioned into acting with 2012’s Vicky Donor. He is now one of the most respected leading men in Bollywood.

Also read: ‘We don’t audition outsiders’: When Ayushmann Khurrana was rejected by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions in 2007



But this isn’t the only anecdote the actor has shared from his days as an MTV presenter. In an appearance on Koffee with Karan, Ayushmann had revealed that one of his first interviews was with filmmaker Karan Johar, whose company Dharma Productions had rejected him. After interviewing him, Ayushmann asked Karan for his number, and told him that he wanted to become an actor. Karan gave him his office number.



“You gave me a landline number,” Ayushmann said. “The next morning, when I called the number and asked to speak to Karan Johar, the person on the other line said, ‘We don’t audition outsiders and newcomers’ or something like that.” When Ayushmann told Karan this story, the filmmaker responded, “I gave you the right number. That was very sweet of me! I must’ve thought that you have potential.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Trudeau rejects trading Huawei executive for 2 Canadians held by China
Jun 26, 2020 08:23 IST
1 terrorist killed in Jammu and Kashmir’s Tral in an ongoing encounter: Police
Jun 26, 2020 08:23 IST
Guardiola congratulates Liverpool after City’s reign ends
Jun 26, 2020 08:23 IST
Happy birthday Arjun Kapoor: His 10 cutest pics with Malaika Arora
Jun 26, 2020 08:24 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.