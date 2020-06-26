Ayushmann Khurrana reveals lesson he learnt from Aamir Khan while interviewing him as MTV presenter

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana has revealed that he still hasn’t seen the original Tamil film upon which Shubh Mangal Saavdhan is based. Ayushmann said that Aamir Khan is the one who taught him this lesson.

“I was an MTV presenter and I remember I was interviewing him for ‘Ghajini’. I asked him this question, ‘How is the film different from the original?’ He said, ‘I’ve not seen the original!’ I was really fascinated. He said he had read the script and it was great. So, I took that cue and I found that to be a great lesson!” he told IANS.

Ayushmann, after a successful career as a VJ, transitioned into acting with 2012’s Vicky Donor. He is now one of the most respected leading men in Bollywood.

Also read: ‘We don’t audition outsiders’: When Ayushmann Khurrana was rejected by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions in 2007

But this isn’t the only anecdote the actor has shared from his days as an MTV presenter. In an appearance on Koffee with Karan, Ayushmann had revealed that one of his first interviews was with filmmaker Karan Johar, whose company Dharma Productions had rejected him. After interviewing him, Ayushmann asked Karan for his number, and told him that he wanted to become an actor. Karan gave him his office number.

“You gave me a landline number,” Ayushmann said. “The next morning, when I called the number and asked to speak to Karan Johar, the person on the other line said, ‘We don’t audition outsiders and newcomers’ or something like that.” When Ayushmann told Karan this story, the filmmaker responded, “I gave you the right number. That was very sweet of me! I must’ve thought that you have potential.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more