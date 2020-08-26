Sections
Home / Hollywood / Batman fans have already solved Riddler’s riddle for the Dark Knight in the trailer, here’s the solution

Batman fans have already solved Riddler’s riddle for the Dark Knight in the trailer, here’s the solution

A riddle posed by The Riddler to The Batman in the recently released trailer for the upcoming Batman film has already been solved by internet sleuths. Here’s the solution.

Updated: Aug 26, 2020 10:38 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times

Paul Dano plays The Riddler in the upcoming Batman film.

The internet has already solved a riddle posed by The Riddler to Batman in the recently released teaser for the upcoming Batman film. The Riddler, played by Paul Dano, will be the primary antagonist in the movie. Robert Pattinson plays the iconic superhero.

The trailer opens with a crime scene, where the Riddler has apparently killed an important man, and left behind a clue specifically for the Batman. The film’s plot will reportedly involve Batman solving a series of murders perpetrated by The Riddler, who is shown to be wearing a mask and googles in the trailer.

“What does a liar do when he’s dead,” is the riddle Commissioner James Gordon presents to Batman in the trailer. It is accompanied by a series of symbols. Several Batman fans got cracking on solving the riddle, and a couple of them shared their intense methodology on Twitter. “He lies still,” is the solution they came up with.

 



 

Andrew Lane and Mike Selinker, two fans, shared how they came up with the solution. “So hyped for Matt Reeves’ Batman Movie, I decided to solve The Riddler’s code,” Lane wrote. Selinker, a game designer, wrote a 12-tweet thread about how he solved the riddle. He wrote in his first tweet, “In the new #TheBatmanTrailer, the Riddler leaves a card with the question ‘What does a liar do when he’s dead?’ I could just solve it like a riddle (and did), but it’s a good opportunity to show how to solve a puzzle by brute force, so you’re sure of the answer. Here goes.”

Also read: Batman fans couldn’t believe that they saw Colin Farrell in the trailer, then makeup artist confirmed: ‘We built this’

Directed by Matt Reeves, The Batman also stars Andy Serkis, Zoe Kravitz, Colin Farrell and others. It is slated for an October 2021 release.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

JEE Advanced 2020 revised brochure released, registration begins on September 11, check complete schedule here
Aug 26, 2020 11:55 IST
Fact check: Man in viral photo with Ranveer, Deepika, Sandip is not Dawood
Aug 26, 2020 11:57 IST
Never thought of quitting as captain: Azhar Ali
Aug 26, 2020 11:54 IST
Cops, protesters clash for 3rd night over black man’s shooting in Wisconsin
Aug 26, 2020 11:51 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.