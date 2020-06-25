Before they hit the screens

Sections
Postponement of films may just give you enough time to read up before these stories hit the big screen

Updated: Jun 25, 2020 22:58 IST

By Navneet Vyasan, Hindustan Times Mumbai

Dev Patel stars as David Copperfield

There are times when book-to-screen adaptations are announced, film buffs stack up on novels to get a taste of the story before they watch it unravel on the big screen. Some live up to the expectations, while some don’t, either way you get an understanding of the world the author as well as the director have created for us. 2020 was supposed to be no different, numerous adaptations were lined up, fans were excited, but covid-19 had something else in store for us. So, why not read up on them when you have extra time? Here are the most awaited releases that have been pushed back, so as to receive a theatrical release.

The Personal History of David Copperfield

Charles Dickens’ timeless classic David Copperfield, was all set to get a worldwide release in May, but has been moved to August. The novel, first published in 1849, accounts for the adventures of the titular character and his infamous pursuits. The book has remained a classic all these years. Dev Patel will be essaying the character of Copperfield with an ensemble cast that includes Hugh Laurie, Tilda Swinton and Ben Whishaw among others.

Dune

American author Frank Herbert took the world by storm when he released his most notable title, Dune, in 1965. Considered to be one of the most revered science-fiction novels, the events take place in the fictional planet of Arrakis, where a young boy from a noble family, Paul Atreides, is handed over the responsibility of ruling a desolate world. The film is directed by Dennis Villeneuve who has previously directed Sicario (2015) and Blade Runner 2049 (2017). Timothée Chalamet will essay the role of Atreides.

The Secret Garden



A 20th century classic, The Secret Garden was penned by English author Frances Hodgson Burnett. Widely popular among kids, she is known for her children’s stories. The Secret Garden is about a young girl Mary Lennox who loses her parents after the Cholera epidemic and is raised by an English clergyman. The adaptation stars stalwarts like Julie Walters and Colin Firth.



