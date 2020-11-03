Blade star Wesley Snipes denies allegations that he ‘tried to strangle’ the director on set of Marvel movie
Actor Wesley Snipes has denied Patton Oswalt’s allegations that he tried to strange director David S Goyer on the sets of Blade: Trinity.
Actor Wesley Snipes has denied indulging in ‘bizarre’ on-set behaviour while filming Blade: Trinity. Actor and comedian Patton Oswalt recently alleged that Snipes tried to strange director David S Goyer on the sets of the film, and would communicate with co-stars through post-it notes.
“Wesley [Snipes] was just f**king crazy in a hilarious way. He wouldn’t come out of his trailer, and he would smoke weed all day... And he tried to strangle the director, David Goyer,” Oswalt had said in a recent AV Club interview.
Snipes, in an interview to the Guardian, rejected the claims. He said, “This is part of the challenges that we as African-Americans face here in America – these microaggressions. The presumption that one white guy can make a statement and that statement stands as true! Why would people believe his version is true? Because they are predisposed to believing the Black guy is always the problem.”
Also read: Megan Fox publicly blasts ex-husband Brian Austin Green for ‘using’ their kids to project her as an ‘absent mother’
The actor added, “And all it takes is one person, Mr. Oswalt, who I really don’t know. I can barely remember him on the set, but it’s fascinating that his statement alone was enough to make people go: ‘Yeah, you know Snipes has got a problem.’”
Snipes appeared in three films based on the Marvel character, before the Marvel Cinematic Universe was officially launched. The character will be rebooted for the MCU with Oscar-winner Mahershala Ali in the lead role. After being out of the limelight for a few years, in which Snipes had his fair share of troubles with the law, he made a comeback of sorts with Dolemite is My Name last year, and will also be seen in Coming 2 America.
Follow @htshowbiz for more