Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Hollywood / Blade star Wesley Snipes denies allegations that he ‘tried to strangle’ the director on set of Marvel movie

Blade star Wesley Snipes denies allegations that he ‘tried to strangle’ the director on set of Marvel movie

Actor Wesley Snipes has denied Patton Oswalt’s allegations that he tried to strange director David S Goyer on the sets of Blade: Trinity.

Updated: Nov 03, 2020, 15:07 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times

Wesley Snipes played Blade in three films.

Actor Wesley Snipes has denied indulging in ‘bizarre’ on-set behaviour while filming Blade: Trinity. Actor and comedian Patton Oswalt recently alleged that Snipes tried to strange director David S Goyer on the sets of the film, and would communicate with co-stars through post-it notes.

“Wesley [Snipes] was just f**king crazy in a hilarious way. He wouldn’t come out of his trailer, and he would smoke weed all day... And he tried to strangle the director, David Goyer,” Oswalt had said in a recent AV Club interview.

Snipes, in an interview to the Guardian, rejected the claims. He said, “This is part of the challenges that we as African-Americans face here in America – these microaggressions. The presumption that one white guy can make a statement and that statement stands as true! Why would people believe his version is true? Because they are predisposed to believing the Black guy is always the problem.”

Also read: Megan Fox publicly blasts ex-husband Brian Austin Green for ‘using’ their kids to project her as an ‘absent mother’

The actor added, “And all it takes is one person, Mr. Oswalt, who I really don’t know. I can barely remember him on the set, but it’s fascinating that his statement alone was enough to make people go: ‘Yeah, you know Snipes has got a problem.’”

Snipes appeared in three films based on the Marvel character, before the Marvel Cinematic Universe was officially launched. The character will be rebooted for the MCU with Oscar-winner Mahershala Ali in the lead role. After being out of the limelight for a few years, in which Snipes had his fair share of troubles with the law, he made a comeback of sorts with Dolemite is My Name last year, and will also be seen in Coming 2 America.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Covid-19: Interpol postpones its 194-member General Assembly for the first time
Nov 03, 2020 10:14 IST
Vote out people against ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’, ‘Jai Shri Ram’: PM Modi
Nov 03, 2020 14:25 IST
China reject report of its seizure of Nepalese territory
Nov 03, 2020 15:51 IST
US Elections 2020: Voting begins, first ballots cast in New Hampshire
Nov 03, 2020 13:26 IST

latest news

Bihar Assembly Election 2020: BSF official dies of heart attack at polling booth
Nov 03, 2020 16:16 IST
Haridwar temples, shrines to don saffron look for Mahakumbh 2021
Nov 03, 2020 16:18 IST
Madhuri Dixit remembers her first death scene as Parinda turns 31
Nov 03, 2020 16:14 IST
Punevotes.org gives Bapat an ‘A’ for voicing grievances, but ground performance “missing”
Nov 03, 2020 16:12 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.