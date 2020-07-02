Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s relationship has come a long way since they could ‘barely be in the same room together’

Brad Pitt’s recent visit to his ex-wife Angelina Jolie’s house has opened the floodgates for renewed speculation on their relationship. The former couple has been famously involved in a bitter custody battle over their six children, but recent reports seem to suggest that their equation is not what it used to be.

While a 2018 report claimed that the two could “barely be in the same room together,” ET quotes a source as now saying, “Brad and Angelina have come a very long way and they’re finally in a place where they both want to work together to raise their kids. They have no plans to reconcile and any communication between them is regarding their children’s needs and future.

The source continued, “They chose to live close to one another so they could easily go back and forth with the kids. This week wasn’t the first time Brad and Angelina have spent time together at her home. They are in a much more amicable relationship.”

Earlier this week, Pitt was spotted at Jolie’s house, where he spent hours before being photographed riding off on his motorbike.

“Brad and Angelina want their kids to be healthy and happy and to have the support of both of their parents,” explained the source. “It has taken years to heal and they finally are in a place where they can co-parent in a really healthy way.”

In November last year, Jolie had said that she would have preferred to live abroad and will do so as soon as her children are 18, but “right now, I’m having to base where their father chooses to live.” Jolie recently spoke to Vogue about her decision to split. “I separated for the well-being of my family. It was the right decision. I continue to focus on their healing,” she said. In an interview to French magazine Madame Figaro, she said “I had lost myself a bit” when her “relationship with Brad was coming to an end.” She added, “I felt a deep and genuine sadness, I was hurt.”

