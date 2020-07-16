Sections
Home / Hollywood / Brad Pitt’s relationship with sons Maddox, Pax ‘non-existent’: report

Brad Pitt’s relationship with sons Maddox, Pax ‘non-existent’: report

According to a new report, Brad Pitt’s relationship with his eldest sons -- Maddox and Pax -- is non-existent.

Updated: Jul 16, 2020 20:39 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie with their six children. (AP)

Brad Pitt’s relationship with his two eldest sons -- Maddox, 18, and Pax, 16 -- is ‘non-existent’, according to a new report. It was after an alleged incident between Pitt and Maddox aboard a private jet that Pitt’s wife, Angelina Jolie, reportedly decided to file for divorce. The actor was cleared of any wrongdoing.

But according to an US Weekly report, he hasn’t been able to mend his relationship with Maddox. “That relationship continues to be nonexistent,” the report quoted a source as saying. In October 2019, another insider had told US Weekly that Pitt considers his falling out with Maddox a ‘tremendous loss’. The source had said that Maddox was ‘unresponsive’.

Also read: Brad Pitt spotted at Angelina Jolie’s house for the second time in 2 weeks, amid reports of ex-couple mending relationship

“With Maddox overseas [for college], Brad is also hopeful that Pax will also be interested in reconnecting without the influence of his older brother,” the source had said. Pitt has been spotted visiting Jolie’s house on two occasions in the last two weeks, amid reports of their relationship thawing.

Jolie recently spoke to Vogue about her decision to split. “I separated for the well-being of my family. It was the right decision. I continue to focus on their healing,” she said. In an interview to French magazine Madame Figaro, she said “I had lost myself a bit” when her “relationship with Brad was coming to an end.” She added, “I felt a deep and genuine sadness, I was hurt.”



In November last year, Jolie had said that she would have preferred to live abroad and will do so as soon as her children are 18, but “right now, I’m having to base where their father chooses to live.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Student lives matter: DU students say no to exams amid Covid-19
Jul 16, 2020 21:13 IST
Cat can’t decide whether it wants to bite or lick the doggo while playfight
Jul 16, 2020 21:12 IST
This rendition of Shiva Tandav Stotram leaves Twitter in awe. Watch
Jul 16, 2020 21:14 IST
History-sheeter killed, police sub-inspector injured in shootout in UP’s Meerut
Jul 16, 2020 21:11 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.