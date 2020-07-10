Brad Pitt spotted at Angelina Jolie’s house for the second time in 2 weeks, amid reports of ex-couple mending relationship

Sections
Pictures of Brad Pitt’s recent visit to ex-wife Angelina Jolie’s house have emerged online. Check them out here.

Updated: Jul 10, 2020 17:26 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie split in 2016.

Actor Brad Pitt was spotted at his ex-wife Angelina Jolie’s house for the second time in less than two weeks. The visit comes after a report said that the ice in the former couple’s relationship was beginning to melt.

Like the last time, Pitt was spotted pulling out of Jolie’s home on his motorbike. He was wearing a jacket, jeans and sneakers. People magazine quoted a source as saying, “It’s taken them a long time, with a lot of family therapy, to get to this point.” The couple’s six children -- Maddox, 18, Pax, 16, and Knox, 11, and daughters Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 14, and Vivienne, 11 -- ‘are no longer dealing with separation issues from Angie,’ continued the source. The actor’s visit comes just two days before Knox and Vivienne’s birthday.

 

Jolie recently spoke to Vogue about her decision to split. “I separated for the well-being of my family. It was the right decision. I continue to focus on their healing,” she said.



In an interview to French magazine Madame Figaro, she said “I had lost myself a bit” when her “relationship with Brad was coming to an end.” She added, “I felt a deep and genuine sadness, I was hurt.”

Also read: Brad Pitt spotted at Angelina Jolie’s house for the first time since split, spent 2 hours with her. See pics

Meanwhile, actor Alia Shawkat broke her silence about dating rumours surrounding her and Pitt in a recent interview. “We’re not dating,” she told Vulture in an interview published last week. “We’re just friends.” She said that after those initial rumours emerged, her friends were just as curious as the rest of the world. “All my friends were like ‘What’s going on?’ and sending me photos,” she said. “I just felt overwhelmed. It’s that feeling of being naked in school, like, ‘Oh my God, everyone’s looking at me.’”

