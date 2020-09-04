Brie Larson turned down Captain Marvel role twice before finally agreeing, thought ‘I can’t do that, I have too much anxiety’

Actor Brie Larson has revealed that she turned down the offer to play Captain Marvel twice before finally accepting it. She made her debut as the character in 2019’s Captain Marvel, and reprised the role in Avengers: Endgame.

In a new video posted on her YouTube channel, the actor listed all the films she’d auditioned for, but didn’t get. Some of them were Avatar, Sucker Punch, Gulliver’s Travels, Percy Jackson and the Lightning Thief, The Book of Eli, Get Him to the Greek, Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen, Juno and Pitch Perfect. She revealed that she had also auditioned for other Marvel movies such as Iron Man 2 and Thor.

The Oscar winner then narrated the story of how she landed the Captain Marvel gig. She revealed that she was filming for Kong: Skull Island when she got a call for Captain Marvel. Her immediate instinct was to refuse. “Oh, I can’t do that. I have too much anxiety. That’s too much for me. I don’t think I could handle that,” she recalled thinking. A few months later, Marvel reached out again, and Brie thought, “I’m too much of an introvert. That’s way too big of a thing for me.”

Eventually, the actor took a meeting with Marvel, where she was shown some early concept art and costume designs. She remembered being ‘really moved’ by what she saw. “I was very surprised by the way that they were talking about feminism and the way they were handling it,” she said. She was told that the film would have “all female writers, a female director... and as many female voices in this as possible.”

Also read: Robert Downey Jr stood up for Avengers cast after Marvel tried to strong-arm them and they threatened to quit

Directed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck, Captain Marvel was a massive box office hit, making over $1.1 billion worldwide. It was recently reported that Candyman director Nia DaCosta will direct Captain Marvel 2.

Follow @htshowbiz for more