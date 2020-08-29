Chadwick Boseman dies at 43, Avengers unite to pay tribute to Black Panther star: ‘Rest in power, King’

Actor Chadwick Boseman’s death has been condoled by thousands. Actors, politicians, sportspersons and corporations came out to pay tributes to the star, who died after a four-year battle with colon cancer on Saturday. Among those who left messages on social media were his Avengers co-stars Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo and Chris Pratt. US Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden in a tweet said Boseman’s power was ‘bigger than anything we saw on screen.’

Here are some tributes:

All I have to say is the tragedies amassing this year have only been made more profound by the loss of #ChadwickBoseman. What a man, and what an immense talent. Brother, you were one of the all time greats and your greatness was only beginning. Lord love ya. Rest in power, King. -- Mark Ruffalo, Hulk actor, and Boseman’s Marvel universe co-star.

I will miss you, birthday brother. you were always light and love to me. my god -- Don Cheadle, Boseman’s Marvel universe co-star.

I’m absolutely devastated. This is beyond heartbreaking. Chadwick was special. A true original. He was a deeply committed and constantly curious artist. He had so much amazing work still left to create. I’m endlessly grateful for our friendship. Rest in power, King -- Chris Evans, Captain America actor, and Boseman’s Marvel universe co-star.

Chadwick’s passing is absolutely devastating. He was our T’Challa, our Black Panther, and our dear friend. Each time he stepped on set, he radiated charisma and joy, and each time he appeared on screen, he created something truly indelible. He embodied a lot of amazing people in his work, and nobody was better at bringing great men to life. He was as smart and kind and powerful and strong as any person he portrayed. Now he takes his place alongside them as an icon for the ages. The Marvel Studios family deeply mourns his loss, and we are grieving tonight with his family. -- Kevin Feige, Marvel Studios president.

I’m gonna have to tell Cy, Bowie and Zen that T’Challa has passed. What other king can I tell them about now? -- Zoe Saldana

Such a brutal loss. RIP, Chadwick. -- Ryan Reynolds, Deadpool actor.

My prayers go out to Chadwick’s family and loved ones. The world will miss his tremendous talent. God rest his soul. #wakandaforever -- Chris Pratt, Guardians of the Galaxy actor, and Boseman’s Marvel universe co-star.

Devastating news. We lost a great one. Takoto mai rā e Āriki. -- Taika Waititi, director of Thor: Ragnarok.

In our brief interactions, a blessed, magnificent soul. -- Guillermo del Toro, director of The Shape of Water.

May you have a beautiful return, King. We will miss you so. -- Ava DuVernay, director of When They See Us.

The true power of @chadwickboseman was bigger than anything we saw on screen. From the Black Panther to Jackie Robinson, he inspired generations and showed them they can be anything they want — even super heroes. Jill and I are praying for his loved ones at this difficult time. -- Joe Biden, Democratic presidential candidate.

Heartbroken. My friend and fellow Bison Chadwick Boseman was brilliant, kind, learned, and humble. He left too early but his life made a difference. Sending my sincere condolences to his family. -- Kamala Harris, Democratic vice presidential nominee.

I don’t have words. Rest In Peace, Bruh. Thank you for all you did while you were here. Thank you for being a friend. You are loved. You will be missed. -- Sterling K Brown, Boseman’s Black Panther co-star.

Our hearts are broken and our thoughts are with Chadwick Boseman’s family. Your legacy will live on forever. Rest In Peace. -- Walt Disney Studios, Marvel Studios

Just when you thought 2020 couldn’t get any worse... A deeply gifted man is gone too soon. His memory will blaze on fiercely... from here to eternity. -- Mark Hamill

This brother right here. Wow. No words. This life. -- Jeffrey Wright, The Batman actor.

When Ryan Coogler first introduced the cast of Black Panther at ComicCon in 2016, I was on the floor in the dark watching, crying, knowing that I was witnessing cinema history. I felt such hope. To lose Chadwick Boseman now, in these times, is just unspeakablly sad. -- Scott Derrickson, director of Doctor Strange.

I met Chadwick the day Stan put his hand and footprints into the Chinese Theater Forecourt. He was nice and a little nervous, but very regal - like T’challa. And so talented. This is heartbreaking. 43 is too to die. My heart goes out to his family and fellow fans tonight. -- Kevin Smith, director of Clerks.

Also read: Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman dies of colon cancer at 43

Boseman became a household name after appearing as the Marvel superhero Black Panther in 2016’s Captain America: Civil War, and then in director Ryan Coogler’s 2018 film, which went on to gross over $1.3 billion worldwide. He followed it up with two more appearances as the character in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. His most recent film appearance was in director Spike Lee’s Da 5 Bloods, which released on Netflix earlier this year.

“A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much,” his family said in the statement. “From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and several more- all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy. It was the honour of his career to bring King T’Challa to life in Black Panther.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more