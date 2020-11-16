Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Hollywood / Chadwick Boseman will not be ‘resurrected’ with digital trickery in Black Panther 2, says Marvel executive

Chadwick Boseman will not be ‘resurrected’ with digital trickery in Black Panther 2, says Marvel executive

The late actor Chadwick Boseman will not be brought back as a digital double in Black Panther 2, Marvel Studios executive Victoria Alonso has said.

Updated: Nov 16, 2020, 15:01 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times

Chadwick Boseman played Black Panther in four films.

Marvel Studios executive Victoria Alonso has said that Black Panther 2 will not use a digital double for the late Chadwick Boseman, who died earlier this year after a private four-year battle with cancer. Black Panther 2 was in pre-production, with director Ryan Coogler returning, but Boseman’s death will significantly alter the course of the film.

Alonso said, in an interview, that there is no chance of Boseman being ‘brought back’ with digital effects, as has been seen in several recent films.

She told the Argentine newspaper Clarín, “No. There’s only one Chadwick, and he’s no longer with us. Sadly, our king has died in real life, not only in fiction, and we’re taking a little time to see how we continue the story and how to honour this chapter of what has unexpectedly happened to us, so painful and terrible to be honest.”

She continued, “Chadwick wasn’t only a wonderful human being, every day of the five years we spent together, but also, I believe, that what he did as a character elevated us as a company, and has left his moment on history.”

The film was originally supposed to start shooting in early 2021, with a 2022 release being eyed. “I know that sometimes in productions, two or three months goes by and we say that too much time has passed. But it’s not too much time. We have to really think about what we’re going to do next and how. And decide how we’re going to honour the franchise,” Alonso said.

Also read: A week before his death, Chadwick Boseman was convinced he’d beat cancer and regain weight for Black Panther 2

In his remembrance of the actor, director Coogler had written, “I spent the last year preparing, imagining and writing words for him to say, that we weren’t destined to see. It leaves me broken knowing that I won’t be able to watch another close-up of him in the monitor again or walk up to him and ask for another take.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Malabar exercise that upsets China is a tectonic shift in power balance
Nov 16, 2020 14:46 IST
Govt sets Oct 2021 deadline for digital media to reduce foreign funding to 26%
Nov 16, 2020 15:05 IST
No lockdown in Delhi even as Covid-19 cases go up, says Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain
Nov 16, 2020 14:07 IST
India shaped debate on need for transparency in connectivity projects: Jaishankar
Nov 16, 2020 14:52 IST

latest news

Winter arrives with rain in Punjab, Haryana
Nov 16, 2020 15:49 IST
Colleges in Karnataka gear up to resume classes
Nov 16, 2020 15:47 IST
Twitter user mocks Tehseen’s Bigg Boss 13 stint, see his classy reply
Nov 16, 2020 15:46 IST
Free press ‘soul of democracy’, says Prakash Javadekar
Nov 16, 2020 15:42 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.