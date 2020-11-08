Charlie Hunnam says he had Covid-19 earlier this year: ‘I just lost my sense of taste and smell’

Actor Charlie Hunnam says he had contracted coronavirus “earlier this year”. The 40-year-old actor said he had the virus at a time when loss of taste hadn’t “really come to light as a symptom of mild COVID”.

“I just lost my sense of taste and smell for about 10 days and had a little bit of fatigue. I literally just couldn’t taste anything,” Hunnam said in an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!.

The Sons of Anarchy star recalled thinking that something “wasn’t quite right” when he came downstairs to make coffee one morning.

“I was grinding up the coffee and realised I couldn’t smell at all,” he said, adding that his girlfriend, actor Morgana McNeils, couldn’t taste the coffee either. During the episode, Hunnam told Kimmel he was feeling under the weather but was unsure what he was sick with.

“This feels very, very different. This feels much more like flu. I’m not sure what I have. I have a little bit of a persistent fever, a dry cough, a little bit of fatigue, so it could be COVID,” he said. The actor said he tested negative for the virus after receiving a rapid test earlier this week.

“So I could be unfairly jumping to conclusions. But it feels consistent.” Hunnam, who will next be seen in the drama Jungleland, said he would be surprised if he tests positive again as he hasn’t left his house in “six months other than to take (his) new cat to the vet”.

“Whether I just have a cold or flu or something, the only time I’ve ever been in any sort of contact with the outside world was taking her to the vet. And it turns out what she has is feline coronavirus,” he added.

