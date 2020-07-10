Sections
Home / Hollywood / Charlize Theron exclusive interview: Old Guard star reveals what she’d advise her ‘self-involved’ younger self

Charlize Theron exclusive interview: Old Guard star reveals what she’d advise her ‘self-involved’ younger self

In an exclusive interview to Hindustan Times, Oscar-winner Charlize Theron talks about the unfairness with which Hollywood treats female filmmakers, and the advice she’d give her younger self.

Updated: Jul 10, 2020 07:16 IST

By Rohan Naahar, Hindustan Times

Charlize Theron as Andy, in a still from Netflix’s The Old Guard. (Aimee Spinks/NETFLIX)

Actor Charlize Theron scoffs at the idea that women can’t (or don’t want to) direct action films. She should know. It was a woman who directed her to annihilate innumerable villains in the upcoming Netflix film, The Old Guard.

Directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood, the film is based on a comic book, about a group of immortal mercenaries, written by Greg Rucka and illustrated by Leandro Fernandez. Positioned as a franchise-starter, the film will be released on the streaming service on July 10.

 

“I think that it is a huge misconception,” Theron told Hindustan Times, reacting to the theory that was floated (by men) about women not being interesting in making action films. “A good storyteller is a good storyteller, and once we start trying to confine that to a certain sex it become incredibly sexist, problematic, and it’s not true. Gina had never done an action film. She obviously had a passion to want to explore this genre. And it just goes to show; if you have a real passion and an urge to want to work in this genre, women are just as capable.”



She said that the industry has come a long way since the days when Oscar-winner Kathryn Bigelow “was one of the few women, if not the only woman at the time, directing this genre.” Theron cited the example of Patty Jenkins, who directed the actor to an Academy Award in 2003’s Monster, and is now hot property in Hollywood after the massive success of her Wonder Woman. “We’re seeing a lot more of that exploration now,” Theron said, “but not nearly enough of it when we look at our male counterparts and the responsibilities and opportunities that are handed to them.”

Charlize Theron and KiKi Layne with director Gina Prince-Bythewood.

The Old Guard is neither Theron’s first action film with a female director -- she starred in the ill-fated Aeon Flux, directed by Karyn Kusama, in 2005 -- nor is it her first rodeo as a film producer. Theron is the founder of Denver and Delilah Productions, which began operations in 2003, and has produced a varied slate that includes The Old Guard and the Netlix thriller series, Mindhunter.

If there’s one thing that she’d tell the younger, more ‘self-involved’ Charlize Theron about making movies, it would be: “be nicer to producers.” She said that lot of actors don’t understand the work that goes into putting a movie together. “I know,” she added. “I was one of those actors.”

Actors who’re producers are “kinder to schedules and time,” she said, adding, “I tell every actor that I work with: produce. It’s a great way of understanding the full concept of making a film.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more
The author tweets @RohanNaahar

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

One of the best exponents of reverse swing: Sachin’s huge praise for pacer
Jul 10, 2020 07:57 IST
Kanpur gangster Vikas Dubey arrested for killing 8 cops shot dead
Jul 10, 2020 07:56 IST
ICSE Class 10th, 12th results to be declared today
Jul 10, 2020 07:50 IST
With SoftBank rally, founder adds $12 billion to fortune
Jul 10, 2020 07:48 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.