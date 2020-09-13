Chris Evans’ fans request respect for his privacy after he shares nude photo on Instagram by mistake

Hollywood star Chris Evans’ very wholesome fandom is standing by the actor, asking everyone to respect his privacy after a nude photo mishap. Chris, by mistake, shared a picture of himself in the nude on Instagram Stories.

The actor was sharing a screen recording of his phone’s photo gallery when he didn’t realise what all pictures were visible. He quickly removed the post but the internet still managed to collect screenshots.

A few memes and jokes later, Chris’ many fanpages began asking everyone on the internet to respect his right to privacy and not to go searching for his pictures. They added that Chris is a ‘very good man’ and struggles with anxiety issues.

“Before sharing Chris Evans nude, remember that the actor suffered an anxiety disorder with the rise of his Hollywood career and even refused to be Captain America on several occasions for fear that fame would affect him and his family. #ChrisEvans,” wrote a Marvel fan account.

“Yall please respect Chris Evans privacy we all do some dumb sh*t but remember that he also has anxiety i can’t imagine whats going through his head but please lets just respect his privacy and him as a person,” read another comment. Even Chris’ Avengers co-star Mark Ruffalo offered words of support. “@ChrisEvans Bro, while Trump is in office there is NOTHING you could possibly do to embarrass yourself. See... silver lining.”

Several fan accounts also started filling up everyone’s timelines with pictures of Chris and his adorable rescue pup, Dodger to wash out the nudes from social media searches. “Chris evans trending cause he’s the best dog dad ever to the cutest dog to literally ever exist thank you,” read a tweet about Chris and his doggy. “#ChrisEvans good to see we’re all on the same page of protecting this smol beans privacy,” read another tweet.

Also read: From being asked to serve food to Ayushmann Khurrana to getting groped at 12, Tahira Kashyap opens up on need to smash patriarchy

Chris is best known for playing Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He retired from the franchise with last year’s Avengers: Endgame. He was last seen in TV series Defending Jacob with Michelle Dockery and Jaeden Martell.

Follow @htshowbiz for more