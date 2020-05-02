Chris Evans makes Instagram debut, teases virtual hangout with all 6 original Avengers stars

Sections
Actor Chris Evans has joined Instagram, and has teased a virtual hangout with all six Avengers stars.

Updated: May 02, 2020 12:47 IST

By Asian News International, Asian News International

This image released by Apple TV Plus shows Chris Evans in a scene from Defending Jacob. (AP)

American actor Chris Evans has finally joined Instagram. According to Fox News, the 38-year-old actor created a profile on May 1, and posted his first video for a good cause.

Evans joined the 'All In Challenge' after being called on by fellow Marvel star Chris Pratt. The actor is offering up a virtual hangout and game night with himself and five of his superhero friends.

 

The site reads, "You and two friends are invited to a virtual game night with Chris Evans. Other attendees on the list, joining the virtual hangout are Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Mark Ruffalo and Jeremy Renner."



Evans then challenged actors Sebastian Stan, Anthony Mackie, and Billy Porter. So far, Evans’ profile has garnered 882k followers. The actor recently appeared in Apple TV+'s new crime drama series Defending Jacob.

