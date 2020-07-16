Chris Evans promises to send real Captain America shield to kid who saved his sister from charging dog

Sections
Actor Chris Evans has promised to send a real Captain America shield to a boy who saved his sister from a charging dog and got 90 stitches.

By Press Trust of India, Press Trust of India

Hollywood star Chris Evans sent a sweet video message to a young boy who saved his sister from a dog attack and promised him to send the real Captain America shield. The actor sent a message to the six-year-old Bridger after his aunt Nicole Noel Walker first reached out to the Avengers team through an Instagram post.

"Pal, you're a hero, what you did was so brave, so selfless - your sister is so lucky to have you as a big brother. Your parents must be so proud of you," Evans told Bridger. The video was shared online by Walker. According to Walker, Bridger saved his four-year-old sister on July 9 by standing between her and a charging dog. The child received 90 stitches after getting bitten by the canine.

 

Evans promised to send Bridger, an avid Avengers fan, "an authentic Captain America shield because pal, you deserve it.”



"Keep being the man you are, we need people like you.Hang in there, I know recovery might be tough, but based on what I've seen, I don't think there's much that can slow you down," the actor said in the video. Besides Evans, Hulk star Mark Ruffalo also spoke about Bridger's bravery, praising him as "more of man than many, many I have seen or known".

Hollywood star Anne Hathaway, Captain Marvel star Brie Larson, The Flash series stars Grant Gustin and Robbie Amell also reached out to Bridger.

