Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr lead epic reunion of all 6 original Avengers stars: ‘Love you 3000’

The six original cast members of the Avengers -- Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson and Jeremy Renner -- united virtually on Sunday, for the 2020 Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards, held online during the coronavirus lockdown.

“The show must go on, the life must go on, the Avengers must go on,” Ruffalo said in the video, as the cast members joined the call one-by-one. Evans and Hemsworth then got into a playful argument about who’s stronger, and Downey closed out the special reunion with the words everyone was waiting for: “Love you 3000.”

Nickelodeon shared the video on its Twitter account, leaving fans breathless. The reunion comes towards the end of a week-long one-year anniversary celebration of Avengers: Endgame, which released on the last weekend of April in 2019, and went on to become the highest grossing film of all time.

The reunion was teased by Downey last week, when he said during an Endgame watch party, “I won’t say why but I had an occasion to be interfacing with the other five of the original six Avengers just a few days ago. After we all kind of hung up or whatever off our Zoom call. I got this wave of all that and yeah, it did feel like about a year ago. But, you know, it was years leading up to it. It was like a year to do it and finish it and get it out. I’m sure for you, it feels like a year ago, you worked for a thousand years straight.”

Downey and Johansson’s characters -- Tony Stark and Natasha Romanoff -- were killed off in Endgame, but Johansson will appear in a standalone prequel, Black Widow, in November. Evans has also concluded his run in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but Renner, Ruffalo and Hemsworth are still very much involved.

