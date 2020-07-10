Sections
Chris Evans spotted on ice cream date with Lily James in a park, fans already ship Captain America and Cinderella

Chris Evans and Lily James were seen enjoying ice cream at a sweet date in the park. See pics.

Updated: Jul 10, 2020 16:21 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Chris Evans and Lily James enjoyed a cute date together.

Captain America actor Chris Evans was spotted at a date in the park with Cinderella star Lily James this week. As paparazzi photos made their way online, the actors’ fans gave their unanimous approval to this budding relationship.

They were seen at a park in London, enjoying ice creams while chatting with each other. They took a stroll and sat in the grass, and Chris was seen breaking into big laughs at regular intervals. Lily was seen in a grey sweater, dark jeans a blue scarf tied like a mask. Chris was in a blue and white T-shirt, black pants, dark sunglasses and a cap.

 

 



This wasn’t the first time the stars had been spotted together this month. Evans and the Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again star were also photographed hanging out on July 4. According to an eyewitness, the two spent some time at Mark's Club in Mayfair and then headed back to the Corinthia London hotel.

While these sightings have sparked romance rumours, neither star has commented on the speculation. However, that hasn't stopped fans from shipping them together. Ever since the pictures surfaced online, fans have also shared fan art showing Captain America with Cinderella. “I ship it! they look happy,” wrote one. “Finally!!! A gorgeous looking couple,” wrote another.

While the Wrath Of The Titans star lives in North London, Evans had been isolating stateside before heading to London, where several film and television projects have resumed production.

 

Also read: Breathe Into the Shadows review: Lazily written and laughably inept, Amazon’s weirdest show lets Abhishek Bachchan, Amit Sadh down

James was last linked to The Crown actor Matt Smith, who she reportedly split from in December. They first started dating in 2014.The Fantastic Four actor was last linked to actress Jenny Slate, who he met during the making of 2017 film Gifted.

"I'm a pretty romantic guy," Evans had told People magazine at the premiere of his directorial debut, 'Before We Go.' "I don't necessarily limit the notion of romance to people, though. I think I have a romantic relationship to art, to music, to nature," added Evans.

(With ANI inputs)

