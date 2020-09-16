Chris Evans thanks fans for support after mistakenly posting nude photo, says ‘you gotta roll with the punches’

Actor Chris Evans, who inadvertently posted a private picture on social media over the weekend, has thanked his fans for supporting him throught the ‘embarrassing situation’. The actor had shared a video on Instagram, which briefly revealed a glimpse of his camera roll, which contained the picture in question.

“Look, it was a very interesting weekend, full of lessons learned,” the Captain America actor said on the Tamron Hall show. “You know, things happen. It’s embarrassing but you gotta roll with the punches. I will say, I have some pretty fantastic fans who really came to my support. That was really, really nice.”

The post was deleted quickly, but not before six million followers had been exposed to it. But the actors friends and fans were quick to support him. Mark Ruffalo, his co-star in the Marvel movies, tweeted, “Bro, while Trump is in office there is NOTHING you could possibly do to embarrass yourself. See... silver lining.” Actor Jameela Jamil wrote, “You did it for your country.” Meanwhile, Evans’ brother, actor Scott Evans wrote on Twitter, “Was off social media for the day yesterday. So. What’d I miss?”

Even Evans seemed to have taken the gaffe in his stride. His first tweet post the incident was, “Now that I have your attention... VOTE Nov 3rd.” Jamie Lee Curtis, who worked with Evans on Knives Out, wrote in response, “My boy! Proud of him. Got MY attention!”

Chris Evans ended his Marvel journey with 2019’s Avengers: Endgame, in which Captain America was given a fitting sendoff. The actor recently made his television starring debut with the Apple TV+ series Defending Jacob, and was recently announced to have joined the cast of The Gray Man, touted as the most expensive Netflix original film, directed by Joe and Anthony Russo, and co-starring Ryan Gosling.

