Chris Evans thinks this US protests-themed spin to Avengers Endgame climax is 'fantastic'. Watch here

Chris Evans has given his approval to this hilarious spin to the Avengers: Endgame climax. Watch it here.

Updated: Jun 07, 2020 16:23 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Chris Evans played Captain America in multiple MCU movies.

This video of the Avengers fighting against police brutality has got full approval of Captain America himself. A fan-made video which gives a Black Lives Matter protests-themed spin to the final battle scene of Avengers: Endgame, is going viral on Twitter. And even actor Chris Evans thinks it’s ‘fantastic’.

Twitter user @jemelehill tweeted the video saying, “I have no idea who did this, but if you know, find them and tag them. One of the best things I’ve seen on this app this week.” It has received 220K likes and 4.1 million views in just a day.

 

The video begins with Captain America representing the protestors, standing all by himself in the battlefield. Then one by one donaters, Twitter awareness and petition makers join him as Tchalla, Shuri and Okoye. Meanwhile, Thanos plays the ‘police’ and one of his minions is ‘bunker baby’, aka, US President Donald Trump.



Elmo and Batman join the protests as Falcon and Star Lord and Drax represents ‘celebrities using their platforms and protesting’. Spider-Man is the safety advisors who are helping protestors stay safe against rubber bullets and tear gas. The wizards are ‘white people using their privilege to shield protestors’ and even the TikTokers get representation as Valkyrie and the Asgardians. Finally, Ant-Man emerges from under the debris as Anonymous stepping out of his hibernation to rain chaos on Twitter. Ultimately the whole army is called ‘world coming together to take down the police and racists’.

 

Someone tagged Chris in the video and asked if he had seen the video yet. “Dear Twitter BF @ChrisEvans, folks wanna make sure you, in particular, have seen this!,” read the tweet. Chris replied, “I have now :) it’s fantastic!!! Thank you for sharing it with me.”

While fans were ecstatic to watch Chris and the others as their favourite superheroes, the actor has recently said that his time as Captain America is over.

Recently, Evans confirmed that he probably won’t be playing Captain America again. “It’s not a hard no, but it’s not an eager yes either,” he explained in an interview. “There are other things that I’m working on right now. I think Cap had such a tricky act to stick the landing, and I think they did a really nice job letting him complete his journey. If you’re going to revisit it, it can’t be a cash grab. It can’t be just because the audience wants to be excited. What are we revealing? What are we adding to the story? A lot of things would have to come together. It doesn’t feel, at this time, that would be a thing.”

