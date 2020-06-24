Chris Hemsworth ‘almost lost’ Thor role, Kevin Feige warned him Marvel ‘fans are going to eat us alive’

Sections
Chris Hemsworth once revealed that he almost lost out on the role of Thor as Marvel Studios’ president Kevin Feige was worried that his dance videos might put fans off.

Chris Hemsworth’s stint on Dancing With The Stars Australia almost cost him the role of Thor.

Chris Hemsworth, who started his career in Australian television shows before he became a household name as Marvel superhero Thor, once revealed that his stint on Dancing With The Stars Australia almost cost him the role. He participated in the fifth season of the dance reality show and finished in the Top 5.

In an interview with BBC One in 2017, Hemsworth revealed, “(Marvel Studios president and producer) Kevin Feige said that almost lost me the job.” He went on to share what Feige told him: “We all saw your audition. We’re passing it around the office, and everyone was really, you know, into it. And then, a few of the girls started googling your name and up came this dancing video, and I thought, ‘Oh no. Thor dancing! The fans are going to eat us alive.’”

Hemsworth said that the skills he picked up on Dancing With The Stars came in handy while shooting for Thor. “It made me more nimble on my feet. I needed to be with the cape. You might see a bit of that Dancing With The Stars quality in Thor,” he said.

Hemsworth entered the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2011 with Thor. He reprised his role as the God of Thunder in The Avengers (2012), Thor: The Dark World (2013), Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015), a cameo in the post-credits scene of Doctor Strange (2016), Thor: Ragnarok (2017), Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and Avengers: Endgame (2019). He will return in the fourth Thor film titled Thor: Love and Thunder, which is slated for a February 2022 release.



Thor: Love and Thunder, directed by Taika Waititi, will see Tessa Thompson and Natalie Portman reprise their respective roles of Valkyrie and Jane Foster. Christian Bale has been roped in to play the villain in the film.

