Sections
E-Paper
Home / Hollywood / Chris Hemsworth assures fans he is not saying goodbye to Thor with Love and Thunder: ‘At least I hope so’

Chris Hemsworth assures fans he is not saying goodbye to Thor with Love and Thunder: ‘At least I hope so’

Chris Hemsworth has assured his fans that he is not saying goodbye to his iconic role as Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He will pick up the Mjholnir once again with next instalment of the franchise--Thor: Love and Thunder.

Updated: Sep 12, 2020 17:31 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Soumya Srivastava,

Chris Hemsworth is looking forward to Thor: Love and Thunder.

Hollywood star Chris Hemsworth says he has no plans to quit playing Marvel superhero Thor any time soon. In an interview with Elle Man magazine, the Australian actor said he hopes to continue essaying the part in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) even after the upcoming fourth movie in the franchise, Thor: Love and Thunder.

“He is only 1,500 years old! (Thor: Love and Thunder’) is definitely not a film that I say goodbye to this brand. At least I hope so,” Hemsworth said. The 37-year-old actor, who will reprise his role of the Asgardian God in the Taika Waititi-directed movie, teased that there will be “a lot of love” in the film.

‘‘After reading the script, I can say that I am very excited. For sure in this production there will be a lot of love and a lot of lightning (laughs). “I’m glad that after everything that happened in Avengers: Endgame, I’m still part of the Marvel Universe and we can continue the story of Thor,” he said.

Thor: Love and Thunder also marks the return of Natalie Portman as Jane Foster and Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie.



Also read: Amitabh Bachchan unveils Crackdown teaser, Saqib Saleem and Iqbal Khan indulge in some hardcore chase sequences

The film was initially scheduled to start shooting in August in Australia, but the production got delayed due to the coronavirus outbreak, forcing the makers to push the release date from November 2021 to February 2022.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

No carelessness till Covid-19 medicine is developed, urges PM Modi
Sep 12, 2020 16:57 IST
BSF finds cache of arms near Indo-Pak border in Punjab’s Ferozepur district
Sep 12, 2020 16:18 IST
India backs Afghanistan in historic talks with Taliban. Read full statement
Sep 12, 2020 18:05 IST
China hands over 5 Arunachal Pradesh youths 10 days after they went missing
Sep 12, 2020 16:47 IST

latest news

Smith passes concussion test, available to play second ODI
Sep 12, 2020 18:19 IST
IIM Calcutta faculty concerned over institute allowing students to stay on campus
Sep 12, 2020 18:17 IST
Any recognition is always encouraging, says Kashmiri chef Prateek Sadhu as he debuts at a new columnist in HT Brunch
Sep 12, 2020 18:14 IST
APT headquarters to be shifted from Shimla to Palampur: CM Jai Ram
Sep 12, 2020 18:07 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.