Sections
Home / Hollywood / Chris Hemsworth made repeated goof-ups in Avengers Infinity War. And they’re in the film

Chris Hemsworth made repeated goof-ups in Avengers Infinity War. And they’re in the film

Chris Hemsworth’s mispronunciation of a key location in Avengers: Infinity War left a lot of Marvel fans scratching their heads.

Updated: May 25, 2020 15:51 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times

Chris Hemsworth as Thor in a still from Avengers: Infinity War.

Actor Chris Hemsworth had a difficult time pronouncing ‘Nidavellir’ in Avengers: Infinity War. In fact, he did it on multiple occasions, and both mispronunciations made it into the final film.

The actor, who plays Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, pronounced Nidavellir as Nivadellir. Videos of the goof-up made it to Twitter. “Thor says ‘Nivadellir’ instead of ‘Nidavellir’. (The d and v are switched) He says it wrong twice on Quill’s ship, and again while riding inside the pod with Rocket and Groot. Yet, In the third act of the film he correctly pronounces it as ‘Nidavellir’,” one fan noted on Twitter.

 

The error is even noted on the film’s IMDb page, under ‘goofs’. The entry reads, “When Thor is explaining to the Guardians of the Galaxy where they need to go to forge a weapon to kill Thanos, he pronounces the destination as ‘Nivadellir’ instead of ‘Nidavellir’. He says it wrong twice in that scene. Yet, In the third act of the film he correctly pronounces it as ‘Nidavellir’.”



Several Marvel fans offered their take on the matter in a Reddit thread dedicated to the goof-up. “I caught this on my second watch and confirmed it on my 3rd (and 4th). He absolutely pronounces it incorrectly that entire scene,” one fan wrote. “I just watched Infinity War again and had to double check, but Thor definitely pronounces it Nivadellir every single time, while everyone else pronounces it Nidavellir. I have an extremely hard time imagining that The Russos & Co. would let something so important go unnoticed. Do you think it was intentional?” wrote another.

Also read: Marvel fans collectively cry over Tony Stark detail from Avengers Endgame that you all totally missed. See here

Avengers: Infinity War was released in 2018, and became the first MCU film to make more than $2 billion at the worldwide box office, until it was eclipsed by its successor, Avengers: Endgame. Hemsworth is expected to reprise his role in the third Guardians of the Galaxy film and the fourth Thor film. He most recently appeared as a black market mercenary in Netflix’s Extraction.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

JNU asks stranded students residing in hostel to return home
May 25, 2020 16:44 IST
Reach out and talk about whatever is bothering you: Kunal Kemmu
May 25, 2020 16:43 IST
MP farmer ostracised for failing to perform rites after son’s death during lockdown
May 25, 2020 16:39 IST
Luxury brands makes ‘Rainbow’ symbol of hope
May 25, 2020 16:37 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.