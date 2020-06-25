Sections
Chris Hemsworth, Russo brothers stunned by low-budget Nigerian remake of Extraction, reward makers with premiere passes

Updated: Jun 25, 2020 14:07 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times

Chris Hemsworth will return as Tyler Rake in Extraction 2.

A low-budget remake of the Extraction trailer has stunned everyone from actor Chris Hemsworth to the Russo brothers. Made by a group of young Nigerian filmmakers known as Ikorodu Bois, the video is a DIY version of the Extraction trailer, made using household items such as brooms and cans of soft drinks.

Sharing a side-by-side video on Twitter, the Ikorodu Bois wrote, “We so much love this movie and we hope @chrishemsworth and @netflix sees this remake, pls retweet.” The tweet has received over 70,000 retweets and close to 2,00,000 ‘likes’, attracting the attention of everyone from Hemsworth and the Russos to even Netflix. The Russo brothers were so impressed that they invited the young filmmakers to the Extraction 2 premiere. “This is awesome! We would love to have you guys at the #Extraction 2 premiere...DM us and we’ll get you there!” the wrote. “This would be a dream come through and this is the Day we’ve been waiting for all our lives,” The Bois wrote back.

 

 



Hemsworth shared their trailer on Instagram and wrote that their version might be better than the actual film. “Huge shout out to these amazing young film makers @ikorodu_bois for recreating @extraction trailer shot for shot! I think your version might be better than the original !! @netflixfilm,” he wrote. Director Sam Hargrave also shared the video and wrote, “So awesome!! These amazing young filmmakers from Nigeria recreated the #Extraction trailer shot for shot. Such ingenuity!! Bravo. Link to their full-length original video on twitter in my bio. CHECK IT OUT!” The official Netflix account replied to the Russos’ tweet and wrote, “Love this!” in all caps.

 

Also read: Extraction interview: Chris Hemsworth, director Sam Hargrave rave about ‘genuinely great person’ Randeep Hooda

Extraction, written by Joe Russo and shot partially in India, became the most-viewed Netflix original film after its April debut. The action adventure also starred Randeep Hooda, Rudhraksh Jaiswal, Priyanshu Painyuli, David Harbour, Golshifteh Farahani and Pankaj Tripathi.

