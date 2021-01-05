Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Hollywood / Chris Pine on working in Wonder Woman 1984: It was like being home again

Chris Pine on working in Wonder Woman 1984: It was like being home again

In Patty Jenkins-directed Wonder Woman 1984, Diana, played by Gal Gadot is reunited with Steve Trevor played by Chris Pine.

Updated: Jan 05, 2021, 16:36 IST

By Juhi Chakraborty, Hindustan Times

Actor Chris Pine stars in Wonder Woman 1984

Chris Pine reprised his role of Steve Trevor in Wonder Woman 1984, which is a follow up to 2017 film, Wonder Woman, and the actor says it was quite a “homecoming experience” for him.

Talking about returning to the story, he shares, “I was so happy to come back, and this time be the fish out of water, like Gal played in the first film. Now it’s Steve who is someone getting to know a big, wide new universe for the first time.”

The 40-year-old notes that the experience was a different one from the last time around.

“It was fun to play that positivity — the earnest boy in a man’s body — after having been the jaded realist who’d seen the ugly machinations of power and the struggle for dominance and violence that go along with all of that. This time I get to play being in awe of the most magical and also banal things in the world. Like a microwave,” he explains.



 

In Patty Jenkins-directed Wonder Woman 1984, Diana, played by Gal Gadot is reunited with Steve Trevor, the love of her life, whom she has missed for nearly 70 years. Just like the story, in real life too, Pine was pleased to reunite with Gadot yet another time.

“It was like being home again, going to work with people you really like. And I’ve learned through my history of doing this job that chemistry is a pretty hard thing to fake, so it’s nice when I get to go to work and the chemistry is already there. Gal is a very open being; she exudes warmth and that smile of hers just lights up an entire room. And the best part is we have great fun and we laugh, and that’s what I love about working with both Patty and Gal,” says Pine.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

China flies choppers over Lhasa in military drill to tame Tibet
by Shishir Gupta
Serum Institute, Bharat Biotech pledge smooth Covid-19 vaccine roll-out
by Rhythma Kaul
China tried to change status quo by force in Ladakh, says MoD review
by HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
Central Vista project case of ‘misplaced priorities’: Congress after SC nod
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar

latest news

Anupam Kher asks tweeple for a caption, promises his autographed book as prize
by Asian News International | Posted by: Srimoyee Chowdhury
Realty firms may witness margin shrink by 4-6% due to steel price rise
by Press Trust of India | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
The low-down on 2021 men’s grooming trend
by Manish Mishra
News updates from Hindustan Times: After SC nod Congress says, Central Vista project case of ‘misplaced priorities’ and all the latest news
by hindustantimes.com
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.