Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Hollywood / Christopher Nolan’s Tenet credited Valimai DP Nirav Shah and fans can’t keep calm. See reactions

Christopher Nolan’s Tenet credited Valimai DP Nirav Shah and fans can’t keep calm. See reactions

Upon noticing Valimai cinematographer Nirav Shah’s name in the end credits of Christopher Nolan’s Tenet, fans took to Twitter to share their excitement.

Updated: Dec 08, 2020, 11:35 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times

Christopher Nolan shot portions of Tenet in Mumbai.

Fans are excited to note that cinematographer Nirav Shah has been named in the end credits of Christopher Nolan’s Tenet. Nirav, who shot 2019’s Nerkonda Paarvai and is working on Valimai, has been credited as ‘additional camera operator’ for the film’s Mumbai sequences.

Tenet, which released in Indian theatres on December 4, was partially shot in Mumbai and features Dimple Kapadia in a supporting role.

Fans took to Twitter to share their excitement for Nirav. “Proud Moment For Every Thala Fans All Around The World, Legendary Nirav Shah Sir (DOP OF VALIMAI) Has Worked In Christopher Nolan’s Tenet,” one person wrote. “I am sure, starting with DOP Nirav Shah, everybody who is involved in the India Schedule of Tenet must have had a once in a life time experience,” wrote another.

 



 

Tenet has been shot by Nolan’s regular cinematographer Hoyte van Hoytema, using a combination of 70 mm and IMAX film. Nolan gushed about working with local crews in a statement to PTI, “They have such a wonderful love of film and a highly developed film industry, it was really fun to collaborate with the local crews and learn about how they make films and cooperate with them in pulling off some remarkable things, including some of the first-ever aerial shots of Mumbai in a film,” he said.

Also read: Tenet explained: Discussing inverted entropy, temporal pincers and more mind-bending Christopher Nolan concepts

Nolan and his crew filmed at locations such as the Breach Candy Hospital, Cafe Mondegar, Colaba Causeway, Colaba Market, Gateway of India, Grant Road, Royal Bombay Yacht Club, and the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

AAP says Arvind Kejriwal under house arrest, Delhi Police refutes claim
Dec 08, 2020 11:24 IST
LIVE: Opposition asking to roll back farm laws is hypocritical, says Javadekar
Dec 08, 2020 11:22 IST
‘Mobile technology will help India embark on one of the largest Covid-19 vaccination drives’: PM Modi at IMC 2020
Dec 08, 2020 11:09 IST
Bharat Bandh: Train, buses, taxi services unaffected in Mumbai
Dec 08, 2020 11:03 IST

latest news

Photos: Farmers stage Bharat Bandh protests across nation
Dec 08, 2020 11:38 IST
Assam University Recruitment 2020: Last day to apply for 73 teaching posts, here’s direct link
Dec 08, 2020 11:34 IST
Valimai DP Nirav Shah credited on Nolan’s Tenet, and fans can’t keep calm
Dec 08, 2020 11:35 IST
Haryana CM Khattar cancels visit after venue vandalised in farmers’ support
Dec 08, 2020 11:32 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.