Christopher Nolan's Tenet is finally arriving in India, Dimple Kapadia announces December 4 release date.

Christopher Nolan’s Tenet is finally arriving in India, Dimple Kapadia announces December 4 release date. Watch

Christopher Nolan’s Tenet is all set to release in India on December 4. Dimple Kapadia took to her daughter Twinkle Khanna’s Instagram page to share the news with her fans.

Updated: Nov 22, 2020, 15:19 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

John David Washington and Dimple Kapadia in Tenet.

Christopher Nolan’s Tenet is all set to release in India after months of delay due to the coronavirus. It will arrive in cinemas on December 4 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Dimple Kapadia, who also stars in the film, made the announcement via her daughter Twinkle Khanna’s Instagram page. “I’m extremely delighted to announce the release of Christopher Nolan’s Tenet on the 4th of December all across cinemas in India. It has been an honour for me to be associated with this project. The film has some spectacular action sequences, turns and twists that you can best enjoy only on the big screen” she said in the video.

 

Nolan has written and directed the film, which stars John David Washington in the lead. The international cast of Tenet also includes Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia, Martin Donovan, Fiona Dourif, Yuri Kolokolnikov, Himesh Patel, Clémence Poésy, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, with Michael Caine and Kenneth Branagh.



The official synopsis reads: Armed with only one word—Tenet—and fighting for the survival of the entire world, the Protagonist journeys through a twilight world of international espionage on a mission that will unfold in something beyond real time. Not time travel. Inversion. 

Also read: Mona Singh says she froze her eggs when she was 34: ‘I want to chill with my partner, not mentally prepared to have a kid’

The film received mixed responses upon its scattered release in select theatres around the world. While some critics were put off by the heavy expositioning, others believed Nolan will be the one to bring the audiences back to the big screen.

The film was also shot in Mumbai last year for a few days. It has also been shot in over half a dozen scenic locations around the world.

