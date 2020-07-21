Christopher Nolan’s Tenet release delayed indefinitely as Covid-19 cases spike again

Sections
Christopher Nolan’s movie Tenet has been delayed for the third time as movie theatres remain closed amid spiking Covid-19 cases in the US.

Updated: Jul 21, 2020 09:42 IST

By Reuters, Reuters

Warner Bros. on Monday said it was delaying indefinitely the release of Christopher Nolan’s movie Tenet, in a further blow to the nation’s movie theatre chains that were hoping to get back to business despite the coronavirus pandemic. Tenet, due out on Aug. 12, was scheduled to be the first major Hollywood movie out in US theatres following the shutdown in mid-March.

“Unfortunately, the pandemic continues to proliferate, causing us to re-evaluate our release dates,” Warner Bros. Pictures Group chairman Toby Emmerich said in a statement. “We will share a new 2020 release date imminently for Tenet,” he added. Tenet stars John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Kenneth Branagh and Dimple Kapadia.

The decision marked the third time the release date for the big budget movie has been changed because of the coronavirus. It was originally due for release on July 17, then changed to July 31, and later to Aug. 12. The movie theatre business has been devastated by the coronavirus shutdowns, laying off tens of thousands of employees and borrowing funds to stay afloat.

Theatres have been shutdown in most of the world, including India. US’ chains AMC Entertainment, Cinemark and Cineworld’s Regal Cinemas were scheduled to be back in business on July 31, with safeguards including limited attendance, extra cleaning and face masks for guests and workers.



But New York city movie theatres, and those in Los Angeles - the two biggest markets in the United States - still do not have the green light from city authorities to reopen as coronavirus cases and deaths have spiked again.

Walt Disney’s live action Mulan is currently still on the calendar for Aug. 21.

