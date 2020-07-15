Sections
Home / Hollywood / Christopher Nolan’s Tenet will have to make $800 million just to break even. That’s Rs 6000 cr

Christopher Nolan’s Tenet will have to make $800 million just to break even. That’s Rs 6000 cr

Christopher Nolan’s Tenet will have to make a staggering amount of money at the box office just to break even.

Updated: Jul 15, 2020 14:02 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times

This image released by Warner Bros. Entertainment shows John David Washington in a scene from Tenet. (AP)

Christopher Nolan’s upcoming science-fiction film, Tenet, will have to make a huge amount of money at the box office, just to break even. The film’s release has been delayed on several occasions, owing to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, and both Nolan and Warner Bros’ insistence that the film should be made available exclusively in theatres, and not on streaming.

But with most of the world’s theatres closed, the film cannot afford a release, as it will not be able to make the amount of money it needs to break even, let alone turn a profit. According to a new IndieWire report, the big-budget tentpole will need to make $800 million worldwide to break even in a theatrical setting. That’s Rs 6000 crore.

“It’s the film that’s meant to save theatres,” the report says. The $800 million gross suggests that the film was produced for $400 million, including production and advertising. Since roughly half the gross goes to exhibitors, the film will only start turning a profit once it crosses the $800 million mark. The reported budget for the film is $225 million, which makes it the most expensive original film of Nolan’s career. The filmmaker has also described it has his most ‘ambitious’ project.

Also read: Christopher Nolan calls Tenet the most ambitious film of his career, explains ‘time inversion’ concept



Nolan’s other big-budget original films -- Inception and Interstellar -- were produced for $160 and $165 million respectively. While Inception made $829 million at the box office, Interstellar made $677 million. Nolan’s $150 million war film, Dunkirk, made $526 million.



Tenet, starring John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Kenneth Branagh and Dimple Kapadia, is currently slated for an August release.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Phil Simmons explains big reason behind West Indies’ victory over England
Jul 15, 2020 14:42 IST
JioMeet sees 5 million downloads within days of launch: Ambani
Jul 15, 2020 14:39 IST
Twitter cringes at Star Plus for bringing Covid-19 into soap plots
Jul 15, 2020 14:39 IST
UK launches cheaper, fast-track visa for health professionals
Jul 15, 2020 14:38 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.