Dad films daughter sobbing during Avengers Endgame, shares video as film completes one year. Watch

As Avengers: Endgame completes one year of release, a Marvel fan shared a video of his daughter sobbing through the film’s ending. Watch it here.

Updated: May 02, 2020 14:42 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times

Avengers: Endgame had a record-breaking box office run, a year ago.

A Marvel fan has shared a video of his daughter, having a very emotional reaction to Avengers: Endgame, which released a year ago to massive success. In the video, the young girl can be seen sobbing through the film’s end credits, while her dad consoles her.

“My daughter at the end of Endgame last year, during the epic fight she shouted ‘I’ve waited for this for years dad’ then cried for 3hrs after it finished. Best Cinema experience of my life, she was so happy!” the fan wrote alongside the video, posted on Reddit.

 

My daughter at the end of Endgame last year, during the epic fight she shouted "I’ve waited for this for years dad" then cried for 3hrs after it finished. Best Cinema experience of my life, she was so happy! from r/marvelstudios

Other fans reacted to the video warmly. The post has received over 3700 upvotes. “What an incredibly happy and bitter sweet moment watching endgame. I think we can all agree MCU was a huge part of our lives for the 2010’s. Through the good times and the bad we alll remember going to see those movies on opening night,” one person wrote.



“So well said. My girlfriend and I cried for hours after it was over. We screamed with pure joy with the rest of the theatre when Cap picked up the hammer. For me, the tears really started to roll when Morgan asked for cheeseburgers, and Happy said he’d get her as many cheeseburgers as she likes. Some people don’t think these movies are cinema. I disagree. The Infinity Saga was an experience like no other, and I experienced those movies in theaters with different groups of friends over the years,” wrote another.

Also read: Unseen footage of Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans from Avengers Endgame set released: ‘Imagine if it leaked’, wonder fans

Avengers: Endgame was released on April 26, 2019, and went on to become the highest-grossing film of all time, with a global box office haul of $2.798 billion. The film wrapped up over a decades’ worth of storytelling that began with 2008’s Iron Man.

