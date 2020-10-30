Sections
David Fincher’s Mank to compete for Oscar, to be out in theatres and on Netflix

David Fincher’s next feature film, Mank, will be release in select theatres on November 13 and on Netflix on December 4. The film is based on screenwriter Herman Mankiewicz who is known for collaborating with Orson Welles on Citizen Kane.

Updated: Oct 30, 2020, 21:55 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Soumya Srivastava,

Amanda Seyfried and Gary Oldman in Mank.

A decade after Hollywood director David Fincher received nominations for his film The Social Network, his 11th feature film Mank is most likely to pick up another nomination in the best director category.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Mank, starring Oscar-winner Gary Oldman as title character Herman J Mankiewicz, the noted screenwriter who was credited with co-writing Citizen Kane, was screened for pundits on Thursday night. It will receive a limited theatrical release on November 13 and will drop on Netflix on December 4.

 

The film has been shot in the style and performed the tone of a 1940s movie. Mank has been written by Jack Fincher’s father, who, after a long career as a magazine writer, jotted down the screenplay at the urging of and in consultation with his son. He died in 2003.

David Fincher’s last work was the second season of Mindhunter. Fincher has confirmed that there won’t be any further seasons of his critically-acclaimed series. The Netflix show follows a special team within the FBI, spearheaded by Agents Bill Tench ( Holt McCallany) and Holden Ford ( Jonathan Groff), that investigates what makes serial killers tick during the ‘70s.

The first season premiered in October 2017 and the show was formally renewed for its sophomore outing, which debuted in August 2019. However, since then, the streamer and the director haven’t announced a third season. Earlier this year, Groff, McCallany and Anna Torv were released from their contracts due to uncertainty over the show’s future. In an interview with Vulture, Fincher said he is “probably” done with show as it was a costly endeavour for him.

