Dimple Kapadia’s nephew Karan shares pic with Robert Pattinson after watching The Batman teaser: ‘My boy vengeance’

Robert Pattinson has earned himself a new fan following in the Batman fandoms ever since the first teaser for The Batman was shared on Monday. His emo, eyeliner-wearing version of the Dark Knight is a hit on the internet and many are swearing allegiance to the new Bat already.

One of these fans is actor Dimple Kapadia’s nephew, Karan Kapadia. On Tuesday, he took to Instagram to share a throwback picture with Robert, calling him ‘my boy vengeance’. “Hanging out with my boy vengeance...the new batman trailer has just dropped and it looks incredible,good luck Bob #thebatman #herobankebhoolgaya #teamedwardforever,” he wrote in the caption.

The photo shows Robert in his costume from Christopher Nolan’s Tenet when they were shooting in Mumbai last year. Dimple also stars in the film, which is perhaps how Karan was able to meet and click selfies with Robert. Karan made his Bollywood debut with Blank last year.

Karan’s friends were jealous that he got to meet Robert. “Still can’t get over that you got to hang out on set,” wrote one. Someone else commented, “I saw the film on Saturday and Dimple is awesome !”

The Batman production shut down midway through production in March due to Covid-19. Director Reeves said his version -- still due next year -- is inspired by classic noirs like Chinatown and Taxi Driver, and will meet a “very human and very flawed” Bruce Wayne in his second year as Batman, trying to solve a series of crimes.

First-ever footage from the much-hyped movie left fans excited online, with a mysterious villain leaving notes for Batman at crime scenes across Gotham -- and the film’s hero pummeling a street thug before growling: “I’m vengeance.”

The film also stars Zoe Kravitz, Colin Farrell and Paul Dano with others. It is scheduled to release next year.

